Baseball

Lewis-Clark State junior outfielder Carter Booth waits for a pitch to hit during Saturday's nonconference doubleheader against Eastern Oregon at Harris Field.

 LCSC Athletics

Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team showed off the offensive depth it has in a nonconference doubleheader sweep Saturday.

Junior outfielder Carter Booth and senior Sam Olsson each had two hits in the two games as the second-ranked Warriors cruised to 9-2 and 13-3 victories against Eastern Oregon at Harris Field.

