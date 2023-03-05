Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team showed off the offensive depth it has in a nonconference doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Junior outfielder Carter Booth and senior Sam Olsson each had two hits in the two games as the second-ranked Warriors cruised to 9-2 and 13-3 victories against Eastern Oregon at Harris Field.
In the opener, Booth went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and Olsson finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Warriors (13-3). Junior outfielder Nick Seamons returned from a knee injury with two doubles and two runs scored. Sophomore outfielder Eric Mast went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore first baseman Jakob Marquez added a two-run home run.
Joey Freitas doubled, homered, had two runs scored and an RBI for the Moutaineers (1-8).
Sophomore right-hander Zachary Ediger (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk in two innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out two.
Bennett King (0-2) allowed eight hits, five walks and six earned runs in the first five innings to absorb the loss. He struck out one.
Down 1-0 in the second, Marquez hit a one-out, two-run homer to put LCSC on top, then Booth followed with a solo homer. An out later, Seamons and junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas hit back-to-back doubles for a 4-1 advantage.
Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli and Mast also hit back-to-back doubles with one out in the third to score a run. An out later, Booth singled to produce another run and a 6-1 Warrior lead.
Eastern Oregon got a run in the sixth, but LCSC closed it out with three in the eighth on junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa’s one-out, two-run single and Olsson’s double.
In the nightcap that was called because of the mercy rule, Booth went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and two RBI. Olsson went 2-for-2 with a double. Sophomore catcher Jack Sheward went 2-for-4 with a double. Thomas scored twice and drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the fourth to put the Warriors in front for good.
Rogelio Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Mountaineers.
Sophomore right-hander Jace Hanson (1-0) allowed just one walk in 2 innings of relief to pick the win. He struck out four.
Slayder Watterson (0-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing four hits, two walks and six runs, four earned, in one inning of work.
Eastern Oregon led 2-0 after a half-inning thanks to RBI doubles from Freitas and Mario Landeros. LCSC got one of those runs back in its half after Booth led off with a triple and Thomas’ sacrifice fly.
Gonzales doubled with one out in the second to produce another run and a 3-1 Mountaineer lead.
The Warriors then scored 12 unanswered runs to finish it off, getting one in the third, four in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Booth walked to start the third, went to second on a hit batsman, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and scored as part of a double steal.
In the fourth, courtesy runner Jordan Justice scored on a wild pitch and two batters later, Thomas hammered a three-run shot to left for a 6-3 LCSC lead.
The Warriors then exploded in the fifth. Senior outfielder Joe Canty scored on a sacrifice bunt, Booth doubled home two runs, De Sa had an RBI sacrifice fly, Signorelli had a two-run double and Canty — batting for the second time in the inning — also had a two-run double to finish the scoring.
The two teams conclude the series with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today.
GAME 1
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choi ss 3 0 0 0 Seamons lf 5 2 2 0
Freitas 3b 4 2 2 1 Thomas dh 3 1 1 1
Frederick rf 4 0 1 1 De Sa 2b 3 1 1 2
Marks dh 3 0 0 0 Olsson c 5 0 2 1
Landeros ph 1 0 0 0 Sol pr 0 0 0 0
Macias 1b 3 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 5 1 1 0
Burns ph 0 0 0 0 Mast rf 4 2 2 1
Mayfield lf 3 0 1 0 Marquez 1b 3 1 1 2
Gerding ph 1 0 0 0 Booth cf 4 1 2 2
Gonzales 2b 3 0 1 0 Haws ss 3 0 0 0
Roa ph 1 0 0 0
Duso c 2 0 0 0
Howe pr 0 0 0 0
Kollar cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 35 9 12 9
Eastern Oregon 100 001 000—2 5 1
Lewis-Clark State 042 000 03x—9 12 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
King (L, 0-2) 5 8 6 6 5 1
Farnsworth 2.1 4 3 3 1 2
Valtierra 0.2 0 0 0 0 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Hope 4 2 1 1 0 4
Ball 2 2 1 1 1 3
Ediger (W, 1-0) 2 1 0 0 1 2
Shubert 1 0 0 0 1 3
Attendance — 186.
GAME 2
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gonzales lf 4 1 2 1 Booth cf 2 4 2 2
Freitas 3b 4 1 1 1 Sol cf 1 1 0 0
Marks c 4 0 0 0 Thomas dh 1 2 1 4
Landeros dh 3 0 1 1 De Sa 2b 3 0 0 1
Frederick rf 2 0 0 0 Olsson lf 2 0 2 0
Roa 2b 3 0 1 0 Weintraub lf 0 0 0 0
Burns 1b 3 0 1 0 Justice lf 0 2 0 0
Gerding cf 3 1 1 0 Signorelli 3b 3 1 1 2
Choi ss 1 0 1 0 Overmars 3b 0 0 0 0
Mast rf 2 0 0 0
Canty rf 1 1 1 2
Sheward c 4 0 2 0
Ephan c 0 0 0 0
Rivera 1b 1 2 1 0
Tentinger 1b 1 0 0 0
Hepburn ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 8 3 Totals 25 13 10 11
Eastern Oregon 210 000 0—3 8 1
Lewis-Clark State 101 470 x—13 10 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Sinclair 3.1 4 4 4 3 1
Watterson (L, 0-2) 1 4 6 4 2 0
Jones 1.2 2 3 0 2 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Stedman 3.2 7 3 3 1 2
Hanson (W, 1-0) 2.1 0 0 0 1 4
Lucas 1 1 0 0 0 2
Attendance — N/A.