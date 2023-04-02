The Lewis-Clark State baseball team now has its backs against the wall.
The third-ranked Warriors, coming off their first Cascade Conference series loss in four years, continued to struggle offensively, dropping a conference doubleheader to Oregon Tech on Saturday at Harris Field.
The Owls (22-10, 9-1) limited LCSC (19-9, 4-6) to just one hit in a 3-0 win in the opener, then held off a late comeback by the Warriors to take the second game 3-2.
Here’s what we learned:
Where’s the hits?
The Warriors have been struggling as of late at the plate. In four games last weekend at British Columbia, Lewis-Clark State had only one game with more than one run, a 3-1 win March 25.
The struggles continued on this day.
The Warriors didn’t record a hit until the fifth inning, when Sam Olsson had a bloop single to right-center field.
That was the lone hit for LCSC in Game 1.
Most of the credit should be given to the solid pitching of the Owls, who struck out four and walked one. The high winds came into play as well, resulting in 15 flyouts/pop-outs.
The second game wasn’t much better, but at least the Warriors scored. Junior outfielder Nick Seamons hit his 11th home run of the season to end a 17-inning scoreless stretch.
“The last six games, there’s no lie, we’ve struggled immensely offensively,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “There’s no doubt about that. Our pitching has been fantastic the last couple weeks. Offensively, we’ve been feeble at best.”
Unwanted firsts
Game 1 was the first time since the 1998 regional tournament against the College of Idaho that the Warriors were held to one hit.
“We’re battling through some stuff, there’s no doubt about it,” Taylor said. “Great teams can figure out how to win when they’re not playing their best, and we haven’t figured that out yet. We’re going through a rough patch and we’re going to have to figure out a way to regroup. This game’s not for cowards. We have to be tough tomorrow.”
Missed opportunities
The second game saw four ties or lead changes. The final lead change came in the eighth when Oregon Tech’s Brodie Marino doubled in Ka’ala Tam for the final margin.
LCSC had two shots in the final two innings to tie or even take the lead. However, the Warriors left the bases loaded in both circumstances.
The team has struggled in crucial situations since conference play began, as the young group has been trying to navigate what is turning out to be a competitive field of teams while also trying to figure out their identity.
“We have a very talented team, there’s no doubt about it,” Taylor said. “If we play well, we play as well as anyone in the country. Our guys know that. It’s just that we’ve seen a bad stretch around here and we have to pull out of it.”
Up next
LCSC concludes this season’s home schedule with a doubleheader against Oregon Tech beginning at 11 a.m. today.
“I think, bottom line, we got to show up with a sense of urgency,” Taylor said. “Like I said, the last week-and-a-half we’ve really struggled offensively, and we’ve got to come in with a sense of urgency and be ready to go or we’ll get a steady dose of this (today) too.”
