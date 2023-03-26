VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team probably couldn't be any happier than to leave Canada behind.
Once again Sunday, the third-ranked Warriors' offense was nonexistent and a fourth straight solid pitching performance was left for naught as British Columbia scratched past LCSC 3-1 at Tourmaline West Stadium and take a Cascade Conference series three games to one.
For the Warriors (19-7, 4-4), it was the first time they've lost a conference series since the Thunderbirds beat LCSC three games to one March 1-3, 2019, when the teams were a part of NAIA West.
It also leaves the Warriors in a bit of a predicament heading into the final home series of the regular season against Oregon Tech that starts with a noon doubleheader Saturday at Harris Field. The Owls (20-10, 7-1) currently hold a three-game edge on LCSC with 16 games remaining in the Cascade season. That most certainly could be made up next weekend, but it clearly does put some pressure on the Warriors to win and continue winning in order to host the conference tournament, which takes place May 6-8.
If ... and that's a big if right now ... but if LCSC doesn't get to host the Cascade postseason tourney, the Warriors can point to this series right here as the main reason why. Although they had four solid pitching performances, probably some of the best of the season, the offense left a lot to be desired.
LCSC scored a total of five runs on 23 hits, with a batting average of just .172 in the four games. The Warriors left a total of 31 men on the basepaths.
In this one, junior outfielder Carter Booth led the offense by going 2-for-5.
For the Thunderbirds (17-15, 3-5), Russell Young went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Daniel Orfaly (2-0) picked up the win in relief of Ryan Heppner. He allowed two hits and one walk, striking out three in not allowing a run in the final five innings
Sophomore right-hander Drake George (1-3) was tagged with the loss. He allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings, striking out three.
LCSC got on the board in the fourth inning. Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli drew a one-out walk. Sophomore catcher Jack Sheward followed with a single to left, then junior first baseman Leo Rivera also singled to left to score Signorelli to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. However, sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws bounced into a double play to short-circuit the rally.
British Columbia took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Young had a one-out single and Kyle Anderson followed with a double to put runners on second and third. George struck out Brett Corbeth, but then allowed a two-run double to David Draayers for a 2-1 advantage.
The Thunderbirds then added an insurance run in the fifth against junior left-hander Cole Wilkinson. Aaron Marsh singled with one out. Mike Fitzsimmons bounced into what looked to be a double play. Haws flipped to junior second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa to eliminate Marsh, but De Sa's throw got away from junior first baseman Leo Rivera, allowing Fitzsimmons to get to second. That error was costly, because Jonny McGill followed with a single to center to score Fitzsimmons for a 3-1 edge.
It could have been even worse for the Warriors in the bottom of the sixth. Corbeth tripled with one out against senior left-hander Joe Ball. But Ball got Draayers to hit a grounder to Rivera, who was playing in to cut off the run, and it worked to perfect as the first baseman threw to senior catcher Sam Olsson, who applied the tag on Corbeth for the second out. Ball got out of the jam with a fly out.
However, LCSC never could mount a rally the rest of the way. Only one runner got as far as second base in the final three innings.