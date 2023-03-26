LCSC

Lewis-Clark State junior outfielder Carter Booth went 2-for-5 in Sunday's game at British Columbia.

 August Frank

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team probably couldn't be any happier than to leave Canada behind.

Once again Sunday, the third-ranked Warriors' offense was nonexistent and a fourth straight solid pitching performance was left for naught as British Columbia scratched past LCSC 3-1 at Tourmaline West Stadium and take a Cascade Conference series three games to one.