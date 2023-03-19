It certainly wasn't easy for the third-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team this weekend, but the Warriors managed to get the job done.
LCSC pulled off a historic rally to win the first game of Sunday's Cascade Conference doubleheader against Corban 18-14, then had to rally once again, albeit on a smaller scale, to take down the visiting Warriors 14-5 and win the series three games to one at Harris Field.
“Our pitching put us in a hole early, but it was nice to see us not panic and continue to apply pressure until we ultimately came out on top,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Pretty solid effort throughout the lineup offensively. Our bullpen picked us up today late in both games.”
In the opener, LCSC (18-4, 3-1) trailed Corban 13-3 going to the bottom of the fourth, but the local Warriors struck for 10 runs in the ensuing three innings to tie the game at 13. After Corban took the lead with one in the top of the seventh, LCSC got that run back in the bottom half of the inning, then used a four-run rally in the eighth to cap an epic comeback.
It is the largest come-from-behind win in the baseball program's history. LCSC was down 10-1 to Oregon Tech after three innings in the second game of a doubleheader on April 22, 2018, before rallying for a 16-14 win in Klamath Falls, Ore. The team also was down nine runs to Boise State in 1979 before coming back and winning.
It was a day where the balls were flying out of the park. LCSC hit eight home runs combined in the two games. Junior outfielder Nick Seamons, who entered the doubleheader with six total, hit four by himself and has a total of 10 on the campaign, putting him in the top 10 nationally in that statistic. Overall, he went 7-for-12 with six runs scored and six RBI in the two contests.
Junior designated hitter Isaiah Thomas continues to swing a hot bat as he was 8-for-10 with five runs scored, a double and three RBI. Senior outfielder Joe Canty hit a two-run triple in the first game that gave LCSC the lead for good, then came back and went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI in the nightcap, just a triple short of the cycle. Junior second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa had five hits in the two games. Sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws drove in four runs. Sophomore catcher Jack Sheward had three hits, including a triple, and three RBI in the second game. Junior first baseman Leo Rivera had three hits in Game 2.
Combined, LCSC tallied 43 hits in the doubleheader sweep. Corban (6-18, 1-3), which had 16 hits in the opener, was held to just seven in the second game.
Junior right-hander Cameron Smith (3-0) registered the Game 1 win with three innings of three-hit relief. He walked three, allowed an earned run and struck out six.
Sophomore right-hander Jace Taylor (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out three in two innings of relief in the nightcap to get the win. He struck out seven.
With the score tied at 14 in the first game, LCSC went to work in the bottom of the eighth. Thomas led off with a double and moved to third on a passed ball. Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli walked, then stole second. That set up Canty, who laced a ball down the right-field corner for a two-run triple. Senior catcher Sam Olsson followed with an infield single. After an out, Haws got aboard on a fielder's choice and throwing error that scored Canty. Then junior outfielder Carter Booth culminated the rally with an RBI single to left.
In the second game, LCSC held a 3-0 lead but Corban struck for five runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. However, LCSC was undeterred and tallied 11 runs in a three-inning stretch to put the game away.
The locals took the lead for good with five runs in their half of the fifth. Seamons led off with his third homer of the day, a shot to left-center, to make it 5-4 Corban. Thomas had a one-out single, Signorelli also singledd, then Sheward tripled to the deepest part of the part to clear the bases and make it 6-5 LCSC. Canty followed with an RBI single. After another hit, Haws squeezed home a run for a three-run advantage.
LCSC put it out of reach with another five runs in the sixth as Seamons, once again, jump-started the rally with a solo homer. De Sa and Thomas followed with singles. An out later, Sheward singled home a run. Then Thomas and Sheward perfected a double steal, with Thomas scoring all the way from second on a throwing error. Canty followed with a sacrifice fly. After Rivera singled, Haws tripled him home for a 13-5 LCSC cushion.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at British Columbia in the start of a big four-game conference series.
GAME 1
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
O'Brien c 4 1 3 3 Booth cf 4 4 2 1
Cole pr 0 1 0 0 Seamons rf-lf 7 4 5 4
R. Clay 3b 4 2 2 0 De Sa 6 1 3 2
K. Clay lf 4 3 2 2 Thomas dh 5 3 4 3
Maris 2b 3 1 1 1 Signorelli 3b 3 1 1 1
Grayson rf 6 1 1 2 Sheward lf 3 1 0 0
Pellkofer cf 5 2 4 3 Canty lf 1 1 1 3
Artzer dh 5 1 2 2 Olsson c 4 0 1 0
Kaahanui 1b 5 1 1 1 Weintraub pr 0 1 0 0
Bunn ss 2 1 0 0 Marquez 1b 5 1 2 3
Torres-Um ph 0 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 0 0 0 0
Fawley ph 1 0 0 0 Haws ss 6 1 2 1
Totals 39 14 16 14 Totals 44 18 21 18
Corban 714 100 100—14 16 3
Lewis-Clark State 210 532 14x—18 21 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Acker 3.2 8 8 8 6 0
Arend 0.1 5 3 3 0 1
Szczepanek (L, 0-2) 3 6 7 6 3 0
Childs 1 2 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 0.1 4 7 7 3 1
George 3 8 6 5 3 5
Lucas 2.2 1 0 0 1 2
Smith (W, 3-0) 3 3 1 1 3 6
Attendance — 356.
GAME 2
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
O'Brien c 3 0 1 0 Booth cf 5 0 1 0
Cole pr 0 1 0 0 Seamons lf 5 2 2 2
Miyazawa c 1 0 1 0 De Sa 2b 5 1 2 0
R. Clay 3b 5 1 1 0 Thomas dh 5 2 4 0
K. Clay lf 3 1 1 0 Signorelli 3b 5 2 2 1
Maris 2b 4 1 1 2 Sheward c 5 1 3 3
Grayson rf 3 0 0 1 Mast pr 0 2 0 0
Pellkofer cf 4 1 1 1 Canty rf 4 3 4 3
Artzer dh 3 0 1 1 Rivera 1b 5 1 3 1
Fawley ph 1 0 0 0 Haws ss 3 0 1 3
Kaahanui 1b 2 0 0 0
Williams 1b 1 0 0 0
Bunn ss 3 0 0 0
Majewski ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 42 14 22 13
Corban 000 050 000—5 7 1
Lewis-Clark State 020 155 01x—14 22 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 3-2) 5 14 8 8 0 5
Childs 0.2 6 5 5 0 0
Greenhalg 2.1 2 1 1 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Stedman 4.2 5 5 5 3 4
Taylor (W, 1-0) 2 1 0 0 0 3
Shubert 2.1 1 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 183.