Lewis-Clark State junior outfielder Nick Seamons hit four home runs in Sunday's Cascade Conference doubleheader sweep of Corban at Harris Field.

It certainly wasn't easy for the third-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team this weekend, but the Warriors managed to get the job done.

LCSC pulled off a historic rally to win the first game of Sunday's Cascade Conference doubleheader against Corban 18-14, then had to rally once again, albeit on a smaller scale, to take down the visiting Warriors 14-5 and win the series three games to one at Harris Field.

