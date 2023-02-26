LCSC baseball erupts offensively in sweep of C of I

Lewis-Clark State junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas hits the ball during Saturday's nonconference doubleheader against College of Idaho at Harris Field.

 LCSC Athletics

Offense was on full display Saturday as the second-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team put up a combined 29 runs in a nonconference doubleheader sweep of Cascade Conference foe College of Idaho at Harris Field.

Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas led six players with two or more hits by going 4-for-5 and a home run short of the cycle as the Warriors beat the Yotes 14-6 in the opener. In the second game, College of Idaho swept to a 7-0 lead after the top of the second only to see LCSC tally an eye-popping 10 runs in its half of the fourth en route to a 15-11 victory.

