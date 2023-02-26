LCSC baseball erupts offensively in sweep of C of I

Offense was on full display Saturday as the second-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team put up a combined 29 runs in a nonconference doubleheader sweep of Cascade Conference foe College of Idaho at Harris Field.
Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas led six players with two or more hits by going 4-for-5 and a home run short of the cycle as the Warriors beat the Yotes 14-6 in the opener. In the second game, College of Idaho swept to a 7-0 lead after the top of the second only to see LCSC tally an eye-popping 10 runs in its half of the fourth en route to a 15-11 victory.
In the first game, Thomas doubled twice, tripled, scored four runs and had four RBI to pace the Warriors (9-3), who have won three in a row and seven of their past eight overall. Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Junior first baseman Leo Rivera went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa singled twice and drove in a run.
Jonah Hultberg went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored to lead the Yotes (9-5). Jordan Kelly went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Alex McFarland-Smith went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Kris Kirkpatrick hit a three-run home run in the fifth.
Sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope (3-0) picked up the win by allowing nine hits and five runs, two earned, in the first five innings. He struck out five.
Nick Eilason (1-1) absorbed the loss, allowing five hits, four walks and four earned runs in three innings. He struck out one.
With the game tied at 2 going to the bottom of the third, Rivera’s two-out, two-run double gave the Warriors the lead for good at 4-2. Signorelli’s two-out, two-run homer in the next inning fueled a three-run uprising and a 7-2 advantage. College of Idaho countered with three in the top of the fifth on Kirkpatrick’s two-out homer before LCSC had three of its own in the bottom half, thanks to a two-run triple from Thomas. The Yotes tallied one in the sixth to make it 10-6 before the Warriors scored four times in their half of the inning to close out the scoring.
“We were able to get timely hits and ended up doing quite a bit of offensive damage with two outs,” coach Jake Taylor said.
Sophomore outfielder Eric Mast led five LCSC players with two or more hits in the second game by going 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI. Signorelli went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore first baseman Jakob Marquez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs scored and five RBI. Junior outfielder Nick Seamons went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Senior Sam Olsson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Hultberg went 2-for-4 with three RBI for College of Idaho. Kirby Robertson went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Skyler Sadora capped the Yotes’ seven-run second inning with a three-run homer.
Senior left-hander Decker Stedman (1-0) allowed one hit, two walks and an earned run in 3ž innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out two. Senior right-hander Eli Shubert threw a perfect final 2 innings with four strikeouts to earn his first save.
Colby Durski (1-1) allowed five hits, three walks and five earned runs in the final five innings to absorb the loss. He struck out two.
After College of Idaho had its big second inning, LCSC tallied four to get back into it as Mast, Marquez and Haws all had run-producing hits. The Yotes surged to a six-run lead in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run single by Hultberg and a run on a wild pitch.
Then the Warriors went off in their half of the fourth. LCSC took advantage of four walks and a hit batsman to produce three runs. Three singles sandwiched around an out produced three more runs, then Marquez homered to right-center to give the Warriors a 14-10 edge.
College of Idaho got a run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but LCSC got that run back in the bottom half on a one-out single by Seamons.
The Yotes threatened with two on in the seventh but couldn’t produce as the final seven men could not get on base.
“It was nice to see us fight back from two large deficits in the game,” Taylor said. “We were able to capitalize on their free passes and it turned into a big inning. Decker (Stedman) and (Eli) Shubert were great out of the pen.”
The two teams continue their four-game series with a single game at 1 p.m. today.