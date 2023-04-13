The Lewis-Clark State Warriors are in the final stretch of the regular season. Coming off a four-game series split with College of Idaho, the Warriors have nine games left on the schedule, eight of them in the Cascade Conference.
The Warriors (22-12, 7-9) stand at fifth place in the conference. Unless Oregon Tech and British Columbia, which stand at first and second in the conference respectively, both go on a cold streak, a regular-season conference title for LCSC is unlikely.
But with the postseason conference tournament on the horizon, the Warriors still have a chance to punch their ticket to the NAIA Opening Round and the World Series.
Here are some things to look ahead to as LCSC makes its final regular-season push.
Two-headed attack
One of the biggest struggles the Warriors have faced this season has been an inability to put together solid pitching and hitting performances in the same contest. This past weekend, in the series split against College of Idaho, LCSC was able to display two games where it was able to put together good offensive and pitching efforts, its first since a March 18-19 series against Corban.
“Other than a few games early in the season, we have struggled to play well on both sides at the same time consistently thus far,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “However, the good news is that we have displayed that we are more than capable as an offensive unit and as a pitching staff. Looking to put it together down the stretch for sure.”
The Warriors showed their capability on both sides in a 14-4 win in eight innings against the Yotes on Saturday and again in an 11-6 win on Sunday.
“Our offense finally displayed signs of life in several of the games in Caldwell that we haven’t seen the past few weeks,” Taylor said. “It has been a frustrating stretch for everybody, but, yes, we are looking to build momentum down the stretch and Sunday was a good start.”
If this is a sign of things to come, it comes at a critical point in the season. One of LCSC’s two remaining conference series of the season is against second-place Bushnell.
Fountain of youth
Part of the Warriors’ inconsistencies this season have been due to the general lack of experience on the roster. The team has more underclassmen rostered than upperclassmen, a rarity for the program.
Getting the underclassmen reps has been a key point for Taylor and the rest of the LCSC staff. There have been growing pains, as could be expected, but bringin the youngsters up was done for a purpose, and it’s starting to pay dividends for the team in the final month of the regular season.
“We have the benefit of playing a wide variety of players this season,” Taylor said. “Each has contributed periodically and we are fortunate to gain experience along the way. All of them will continue to improve in the next few weeks and will need to be physically and mentally ready for the final stretch.”
The Warriors underclassmen gaining experience goes hand-in-hand with the team regaining the depth that has helped them win so many games throughout their history, and that will be key going down the stretch.
Pressure on
The split series with College of Idaho broke a two-series losing streak for the Warriors, whose last series win was the March 18-19 series against Corban.
Losing a Cascade Conference season has been a rarity for the program and losing two conference series is an anomaly.
Although a series win would have been the preferable result, splitting the series still gives the program momentum going into its games against Eastern Oregon, Bushnell and Central Washington.
“The past couple of weeks when we hadn’t played our best baseball offensively,” Taylor said. “We felt, as a staff, that our players were playing with pressure, pressing, and trying to do too much. It began to snowball and was contagious throughout our lineup. Our pitching staff also began to feel that they needed to be perfect as well as our offense was struggling. We have to simplify and get back to pitch to pitch focus and a competitive level that we are used to.”
Up Next
The Warriors will next play in the first game of a doubleheader against Eastern Oregon at noon Saturday in La Grande, Ore.