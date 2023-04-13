The Lewis-Clark State Warriors are in the final stretch of the regular season. Coming off a four-game series split with College of Idaho, the Warriors have nine games left on the schedule, eight of them in the Cascade Conference.

The Warriors (22-12, 7-9) stand at fifth place in the conference. Unless Oregon Tech and British Columbia, which stand at first and second in the conference respectively, both go on a cold streak, a regular-season conference title for LCSC is unlikely.

