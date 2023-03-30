The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team begins its final home series of the regular season at noon Saturday with a doubleheader against Cascade Conference foe Oregon Tech at Harris Field.

The Warriors (19-7), ranked No. 3 in the previous NAIA coaches top 25 poll, will be in an unusual situation, at least historically. LCSC sits in fourth place in the conference with a 4-4 record, and their seven losses matches their season total from 2022.