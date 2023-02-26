For the second time in three days, the second-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team had to come back from a big deficit.
This time, it was sort of reminscent of some of last season's late-inning heroics.
Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli's two-out single to center scored pinch-runner Isaac Haws to complete a four-run rally in lifting the Warriors to a 9-8 victory against the College of Idaho at Harris Field.
"Ultimately, we are finding ways to win baseball games when we are still trying to discover our team identity," coach Jake Taylor said.
Signorelli went 2-for-3 with a three-run second-inning home run for the Warriors (10-3), who rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the second inning of Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader to win 15-11. Junior second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Senior Sam Olsson went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Jonah Hultberg went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for the Yotes (9-6), who outhit the Warriors 16-11. Dillon Danner was perfect in three at-bats with a double and an RBI. Jordan Kelly went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Jake Denison went 2-for-4. Ben Gaff was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Tristen Garland also went 2-for-5.
Senior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo (1-0) allowed three hits in the final 1⅓ innings to pick up the win. He didn't strike anyone out.
Kaden Lapp (0-1) took the loss, allowing four of the five batters he faced to reach, with two earned runs.
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons sat ot the game with some swelling in his knee, the first contest he's missed this season. It looked like LCSC, which left 14 runners on base, was going to miss him a lot in the middle to late innings before the ninth-inning heroics.
College of Idaho sprinted out to a 4-0 lead after the top of the second. The Yotes got one in the first on Hultberg's one-out solo homer to right. In the second, starting pitcher Kris Kirkpatrick led off with a single and Kelly followed with a walk. After a sacrfice bunt moved the runners up, Danner singled home Keller. An out later, Hultberg followed with a two-run truple to center to make it 4-0.
The Warriors got three of those runs back in their half of the second. Olsson led off with a double, sophomore outfielder Eric Mast walked, then Signorelli followed with a homer to right. LCSC would get a pair of runners on but the Yotes got out of it.
The Warriors would take a 5-4 lead after three as Olsson singled, then Mast and Signorelli each were hit by pitches to load the bases. Freshman shortstop Cruz Hepburn, a former Lewiston standout, followed with an RBI single to right that kept the bases loaded. Then junior first baseman Leo Rivera walked to force in a run.
College of Idaho then scored single tallies in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings in taking an 8-5 advantage.
Garland singled home a run with two outs in the fourth, Kelly had a two-out RBI double in the fifth, Hultberg's ground out scored a run in the sixth and Skyler Sadora's two-out walk with the bases loaded in the eighth put the Yotes in front by three.
All the while, LCSC left nine runners on. The Warriors left a pair on in the fifth and seventh innings, then got the bases loaded in the eighth before College of Idaho wiggled out of that predicament.
Then came the ninth. The Yotes got back-to-back singles with two outs in the top half before Spagnuolo picked Kelly off third base for the final out. That proved to be a huge momentum shift.
With one down in the bottom of the inning, junior outfielder Carter Booth started the rally by getting hit by a pitch from Jackson Cummins. Pinch-hitter Jakob Marquez singled, with Noah Weintraub re-entering to run. Lapp came on for Cummins and induced junior Isaiah Thomas to fly out for the second out. De Sa singled home Booth to make it 8-6. Olsson walked to load the bases, and senior outfielder Joe Canty had a two-run single to tie it up. That set up Signorelli's heroics.
LCSC will attempt to go for the sweep when two teams play the final game of the series at 11 a.m. today.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garland cf 5 0 2 1 Weintraub cf-lf 4 1 0 0
Hultberg 2b 4 1 3 3 Marquez ph 1 0 1 0
Sadora 1b 4 0 0 0 Thomas dh 5 0 0 0
McFarland rf 5 0 1 0 De Sa 2b 5 1 3 1
Gaff ss 5 1 2 0 Olsson lf-c 5 2 2 0
Kirkpatrick p-dh 2 0 1 0 Haws pr 0 1 0 0
Hansen pr 0 1 0 0 Mast rf 2 2 0 0
Robertson ph 3 0 0 0 Canty rf 2 0 1 2
Kelly lf 3 2 2 1 Signorelli 3b 3 1 2 4
Denison 3b 4 0 2 0 Hepburn ss 4 0 1 1
Danner c 3 0 3 0 Rivera 1b 4 0 1 1
Blokker pr 0 3 0 0 Justice pr 0 0 0 0
Ephan c 1 0 0 0
Sol ph 0 0 0 0
Booth cf 0 1 0 0
Totals 38 8 16 7 Totals 36 9 11 9
College of Idaho 130 111 010—8 16 1
Lewis-Clark State 032 000 004—9 11 1
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Kirkpatrick 2.1 3 5 5 3 1
Shirts 0.2 1 0 0 1 1
Cummins 5.1 4 2 2 5 4
Lapp (L, 0-1) 0.1 3 2 2 1 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
George 1.2 4 4 4 1 0
Holmes 3.1 6 2 1 0 4
Taylor 2.2 3 2 2 2 2
Spagnuolo (W, 1-0) 1.1 3 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 112.