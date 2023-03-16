Lewis-Clark State’s Isaiah Thomas avoids the tag of College of Idaho first baseman Skyler Sadora during a March 1 nonconference game at Harris Field. Thomas is hitting .328 with four home runs and 17 RBI so far this season.
Lewis-Clark State right fielder Carter Booth throws toward the infield during a Feb. 18 nonconference doubleheader against British Columbia at Harris Field.
August Frank/Tribune
It doesn’t happen often, if ever, that a college baseball team find itself in the situation that No. 3 Lewis-Clark State did this past weekend.
The Warriors found themselves sitting on the sideline with an open date on the schedule. The team knew in advance about the possibility of having the open weekend, but it didn’t stop fifth-year coach Jake Taylor from trying his best to find someone to come to the valley.
In fact, Taylor sent a mass email out to the entire coaching fraternity in the NAIA asking for takers for a four-game series at Harris Field. However, he didn’t get a bite.
“We knew about the byes in our schedule for quite some time and had a very tough task of finding an opponent,” Taylor said. “There were no real serious discussions.”
So instead of playing against a team that ideally would have kept the team fresh, the Warriors instead faced themselves with a pair of scrimmages.
The hope is the weekend that didn’t happen won’t be a weekend that LCSC looks back upon later.
But now the focus is moving forward, and getting into Cascade Conference action. the Warriors open conference play this weekend with a four-game series against Corban at Harris Field. The teams will play doubleheaders at noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. The games will be the final ones at home this month.
“Time will tell obviously (if the off weekend will have any affect), but I doubt it will affect us adversely,” Taylor said.
One of the worries heading into the season was how all of the new players would mesh with all of the returners.
That question has been answered emphatically, with statistics bearing out how well the first-year players have played.
Take, for example, two-thirds of the outfield has been completely remade. Gone are Aidan Nagle and Sam Linscott, two stalwarts who were among the nation’s best in clutch situations.
In their place has been a combination of Carter Booth, Eric Mast and Sam Olsson, and all three have had their moments so far this season.
Olsson, a two-year player at Oregon who also has saw time catching, is hitting .303 with two home runs and nine RBI. Eight of his 20 hits have gone for extra bases.
Booth, who has bounced around between Oregon State, Everett Community College and Utah, also had two home runs with six RBI, is hitting .265 and has nine hits, four of them for extra bases.
Mast, who transferred in from Spokane Falls Community College and played high school ball at Ferris High School in Spokane, is hitting .286 with a homer and eight RBI. Mast has thrived with the bases loaded so far, going 3-for-4.
Add in sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws and junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas and the quintet have made a smooth transition to the Warrior Way.
Haws, who played two seasons at Columbia Basin Community College, is hitting .238 with five RBI.
Thomas, who was a member of the 2019 Division I national champion Vanderbilt team before leaving last year, is second on the team with four home runs, hitting .328 overall with 17 RBI. Of his 21 hits, 12 have went for extra bases.
“As we enter into league play, we feel pretty good about the overall progress of all of our players,” Taylor said. “Obviously, in each aspect of individual and team play, we have a tremendous amount of improvement to make prior to postseason play if we will be able to compete at an elite level. We will continue to play to our strengths while attempting to improve upon our weaknesses.”
Filling a gap
The schedule also had a second gap between April 16-28, and Taylor recently filled that hole.
LCSC will head to Ellensburg, Wash., on April 26 to take on NCAA Division II Central Washington in a 3 p.m. nonconference contest.
After not playing each other since 2018, the two programs played six times last season, with the Warriors winning all six games. In four of those games, LCSC scored 10 or more runs.
The Warriors, who have won the past 10 games against the Wildcats, own a 15-2 series edge overall.