VANCOUVER, B.C. — It’s been almost 100 games since the Lewis-Clark State baseball team couldn’t push across a run. But the third-ranked Warriors were not able to score Friday.
Two British Columbia pitchers allowed just five hits as LCSC was shut out for the first time in almost two years, in a 4-0 loss in Cascade Conference play at Tourmaline West Stadium.
The last time the Warriors (18-5) weren’t able to score was 91 games ago, when they fell 4-0 to Faulkner in the Avista NAIA World Series on May 28, 2021. LCSC’s streak of not being shut out on the road also was snapped, at 227 games. The last time the Warriors failed to score in a true road game was on March 1, 2014, when they lost to the Thunderbirds 2-0 at the Porter Park Classic in the first game of a doubleheader.
LCSC (18-5, 3-2) was hamstrung by the pitching performance of British Columbia’s Sean Heppner and Daniel Sereda.
Heppner (3-3), a sophomore right-hander, allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in a masterful seven-inning performance. In 94 pitches, he allowed just three ground-ball outs and nine flyouts.
Sereda allowed two hits in the final two innings, striking out three.
Conversely, sophomore left-hander Dallas McGill (2-1) made just a couple of mistakes, but the Thunderbirds (15-14, 1-4) made him pay for them. He allowed five hits, one walk and four earned runs in 4 innings. McGill struck out five.
Junior designated hitter Isaiah Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Warrior offense.
Catcher Noah Or went 2-for-3 for British Columbia.
The Thunderbirds struck for two in the first. Or led off with a double, and Aaron Marsh followed with a double, scoring courtesy runner Luciano Letteri. Marsh moved to third on a balk and would later score on Brandon Hupe’s sacrifice fly.
UBC then tallied two more in the third as Or singled to lead off. Letteri, running for Or again, stole second. Two outs later, Hupe homered for the final margin.
The two teams will continue the four-game series with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.