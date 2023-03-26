VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team seems to have left its offense south of the border this weekend. However, the Warriors did just enough Saturday to split a Cascade Conference doubleheader.

Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli had a two-run home run in a three-run first inning, and that was all LCSC needed in a 3-1 victory in the second game of a Cascade Conference doubleheader against British Columbia at Tournaline West Stadium.

