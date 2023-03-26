VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team seems to have left its offense south of the border this weekend. However, the Warriors did just enough Saturday to split a Cascade Conference doubleheader.
Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli had a two-run home run in a three-run first inning, and that was all LCSC needed in a 3-1 victory in the second game of a Cascade Conference doubleheader against British Columbia at Tournaline West Stadium.
In the opener, Brandon Hupe scored all the way from first base on a three-base error that sent the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win in 11 innings in Game 1.
With the split in games, British Columbia (16-15, 2-5) owns a 2-1 edge in the series heading into today’s 1 p.m. finale at the same site.
The Warriors (19-6, 4-3) have not lost a series in conference play since the Thunderbirds beat LCSC three games to one March 1-3, 2019, when the teams were a part of NAIA West.
LCSC currently sits 2½ games behind first-place Oregon Tech (19-9, 6-0) in the conference. The Owls swept a doubleheader from visiting College of Idaho (18-9, 4-2).
British Columbia’s Ryan Beitel kept the Warriors in check through the first eight innings of Game 1 as the Thunderbirds held a 1-0 lead. He allowed three hits and struck out four batters, allowing 10 ground-ball outs and eight flyouts.
UBC took the lead in the third inning as Kyle Anderson walked with one out. An out later, Aaron Marsh singled him home.
From there, the LCSC pitching staff did yeoman’s work. Sophomore right-hander Jace Hanson and junior right-hander Cameron Smith allowed three hits and three walks in the first nine innings.
It allowed the Warrior offense to scratch out a two-out run in the top of the ninth. Junior outfielder Carter Booth, who went 2-for-4, started the rally with a single. Junior outfielder Nick Seamons followed with a single that moved Booth to second. Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa then grounded a ball to Mike Fitzsimmons at shortstop, seemingly ending the game. However, Fitzsimmons’ throw to first went into the dirt and past Trent Lenihan, allowing Booth to score the tying run.
But the Thunderbirds won it with two outs in the 11th. Hupe had a one-out single against sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope (3-1). An out later, Brett Corbeth sent a ball to right fielder Nate Weintraub, who misplayed it and it fell in, allowing Hupe to score the game-winner.
But the Warriors bounced back in the first inning of the second game, against Corbeth, the British Columbia starting pitcher.
Booth led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out, and De Sa followed with a single for a 1-0 LCSC lead. De Sa stole second, and Signorelli followed an out later with his seventh home run of the season.
That was all the offense the Warriors needed, as junior left-hander Decker Stedman (2-0) had his best outing of the year to date. He allowed two hits and three walks in six shutout innings, striking out four.
The Thunderbirds tallied a run in the seventh off sophomore right-hander Zachary Ediger. Russell Young singled with one out, Kellen Bourne followed with a walk, then David Draayers singled to center to make it 3-1. Ediger got Noah Or to strike out, then sophomore left-hander Jantzen Lucas came in and walked Marsh to load the bases. However, Lucas induced Fitzsimmons to fly out to end the threat.
Things got hairy for the Warriors in the ninth. With one out, Bourne was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a ground out, then stole third but got himself in a rundown and senior catcher Sam Olsson tagged Bourne out to end the game to give Lucas his first save of the season.