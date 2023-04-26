The question of who will be the new head coach of the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball program has been a prevailing one since the March 22 news that Brian Orr would not be returning as head coach.
Over a month since the news was announced, the Warriors athletic department is well into the coaching search, being in the “later stages” of the process according to LCSC sports information director Alisha Alexander.
Alexander further stated that the decision as to who will succeed Orr should be determined in the next “two to three weeks,” placing the timeframe of a coaching hire within May 9-16.
This timeframe is between the Cascade Conference baseball championships and the NAIA Opening Round in Lewiston.
Alexander was unable to share specifics as to who or how many candidates have applied, although it has been confirmed that there have been interested candidates who have previous ties to the program.
“Whoever we end up picking is going to be somebody we all have confidence in,” Alexander said. “Somebody that’s going to be ready to continue the tradition of excellence for LC women’s basketball. We’re going to find the person that best fits that.”
Whoever steps into the coaching position will have big shoes to fill.
Orr retired after leading the Warriors for 22 seasons, amassing a record of of 538-176 for the most wins in program history. The Warriors finished 30-4 during the 2022-23 season.
