If Friday’s match is any indication, the new era of Lewis-Clark State volleyball has a bright future.
New coach Katie Palmer’s first match as Warriors coach was a 3-0 win against the visiting Walla Walla Wolves at the P1FCU Activity Center with set scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-19.
“Feels great,” Palmer said. “Feels just like it was 2007 again.”
There are few negatives to say about LCSC’s performance against Walla Walla but there are a lot of positives. Here are a few:
School spirit
The student section for the Warriors showed out in the season opener, filling up almost an entire section of the stands and giving the team a very vocal homecourt advantage. Both friday’s match and today’s match are at home and if LCSC pulls out a win today against Montana Western, the team might have all the momentum it needs on its four-match roadtrip in Arizona from Aug. Thursday to Saturday.
“We need to believe,” Palmer said. “And that’s what we talk about with our team all the time. Trust our training, and that’s what the crowd ally provided for us today.”
Going for the kill
The Warriors recorded 42 kills on 87 total attempts. 12 of them were from sophomore outside hitter Juliauna Forgach Aguilar, a game high. She also had a game-high 15.5 points.
“It takes a lot of hard work,” Aguilar said. “Our setters are just getting us the ball. Our setters are really good and they’re able to make us look good.”
The 12 kills matched a career-high for Aguilar. She had the same mark as a freshman last season in a Sept. 23 match against Multnomah.
Efficiency is key
On top of Aguilar’s career night, the whole team was firing on all cylinders. LCSC had a .299 hitting percentage, 20 times better than Walla Walla’s mark of .015.
“Our setters, they distributed the ball,” Palmer said. “They found the right person at the right time. When you have (four) hitters hitting over .300, that’s pretty remarkable ... Our hitters, when they’re available and they’re making great decisions, we’re going to be a pretty tough team to play.”
Junior middle blocker Katie Rainville had a hitting percentage of .667, junior opposite hitter Anna Merrill had a mark of .333 and senior middle blocker Kierstyn York had a percentage of .583.
Despite the performance, the Wolves made the Warriors sweat in crunch time
Keeping the Wolves at bay
In the first two sets, LCSC overcame Walla Walla with ease. Aside from a couple points in set two when the score was tied at 5-5 and 8-8, the Warriors had control throughout the match.
The third set was when the Wolves showed their teeth.
Walla Walla led 10-9 through 19 points of the third set but LCSC came back to tie the game and followed up by taking the lead. The Wolves tied the match again at 11-11, but the Warriors didn’t give up the lead or a tie for the rest of the contest. Walla Walla got back within four points and trailed 23-19, but LCSC quickly rattled off the last two points for the win.
“I think we’re our best when we’re aggressive and (when) we play our game,” Palmer said. “We’re just sticking to what we train and that we know we do really well. So whenever I speak to them I talk about the game. When they think about the game their emotions get a little bit lower and they’re able to think clearly. So that was a couple (of) reminders today.”
Up next
The Warriors conclude their two-game homestand today at noon against Montana Western at the P1FCU Activity Center.
