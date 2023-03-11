The season for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team has ended, but the future looks bright for a Warrior group that touted several talented underclassmen.

Four freshmen — Anthony Peoples Jr., Erick Chaney, John Lustig and Grayson Hunt — accounted for 38.4% of the total points scored this season. Each played key roles on a team that is in a rebuilding phase after losing almost everyone from the 2020-21 national runners-up.