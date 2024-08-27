Sections
SportsOctober 24, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: LCSC men’s, women’s hoops ranked in preseason polls

Lewis-Clark State College guard Payton Hymas, center, drives to the basket during a game Nov. 10, 2023, against Montana Western on at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.,
Lewis-Clark State College guard Payton Hymas, center, drives to the basket during a game Nov. 10, 2023, against Montana Western on at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.,Jordan Opp/Tribune

AREA ROUNDUP

Both the Lewis-Clark State women’s and men’s basketball teams will open their 2024 seasons with a ranking next to their name.

The LC State women open as the No. 24 team in the NAIA Top 25, while the Warriors check in at No. 25 on the men’s side, it was announced Wednesday.

For the Warrior women, it is their 19th straight time appearing in the poll.

The team is coming off a 99-54 exhibition loss to Washington State on Sunday and will conclude its preseason with another exhibition contest against Idaho at 6 p.m. Friday in Moscow.

Junior guard Payton Hymas had 15 points and sophomore forward Darian Herring added 12 in the loss to the Cougs.

The regular season opens Nov. 2 against Haskell Indian Nations University at home.

On the men’s side, the Warriors start in the top 25 for the first time in three years.

LC State returns 2023-24 Cascade Conference Freshman of the Year Alton Hamilton and 2022-23 award winner John Lustig to highlight this year’s roster.

The Warriors open the season on Nov. 2, also against Haskell Indian Nations University, as part of Tribal Nations Weekend.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

WSU ties with No. 10 Santa Clara

Washington State left Silicon Valley with a 1-1 draw against No. 10 Santa Clara.

Senior Reese Tappan scored the Cougs’ earliest goal of the year, finding the back of the net 3:21 into the game. The Broncos found the equalizer in the 28th minute.

The two West Coast Conference teams locked each other down throughout the second half. Santa Clara (10-2-3, 4-0-2 WCC) remains in first place while WSU (5-5-6, 2-2-3) sits in sixth place.

WSU 1 0—1

Santa Clara 1 0—1

WSU — Reese Tappan (Reagan Kotschau), 4th.

Santa Clara — Marissa Vasquez (Colby Barnett , Kat Jordan), 28th.

Shots — WSU 12, Santa Clara 13; Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 2, Santa Clara: Marlee Nicolos 1.

Story Tags
Area roundup
