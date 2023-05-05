Fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State College is set to play the first game of the four-team Cascade Conference tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, Ore. And the postseason could not have come at a better time for the Warriors.
Peaking at the right time
LCSC, which finished the regular season 29-14 overall and 14-10 in league competition, is peaking at the right time.
After a rough midseason stretch that saw the team go 3-8 from March 24-April 8, the Warriors ended the season going 8-2 in their last 10 games.
“Our offense has begun to rebound since the midseason issues that we experienced,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We have multiple hitters that have displayed power throughout the season that has helped create a balanced lineup.”
The improvement in the lineup has been noticed and felt by the players, who are playing with a new confidence since going on their recent run.
“In the middle (of the season) we hit kind of a tough skid,” sophomore Jakob Marquez said. “We came back and we came together as a hitting group with our coaches and they said ‘just keep having good at-bats and keep putting good swings on the pitches you know you can handle. And if we do that and don’t worry about the score, don’t worry about how we’re doing in the game and just take it one pitch at a time, one at-bat at the time — everything will work out.’ And I think the past couple weeks, we’ve been doing a lot better.”
Marquez has been one of the key players for the Warriors down the stretch.
In 108 at-bats (seventh on the team), Marquez has 13 home runs (second on the team), 39 RBI (tied for first on the team), a .769 slugging percentage (first on the team with a minimum of 100 at-bats) and a 1.188 OPS (first on the team with a minimum of 100 at-bats).
But LCSC’s recent success hasn’t just come at the plate — it’s also come on the mound.
K’s for days
Over the course of the season, the Warriors have allowed an average of 4.95 runs per game, 4.42 of those earned. In the last nine-game stretch for LCSC, opposing teams have gone over that mark just four times, and two of those games the team was still able to win.
One of the key pitchers for the Warriors has been senior Greg Blackman.
In 132 batters faced on the season, Blackman has fanned 46 (second most on the team), allowed only five multi-base hits and leads the team in ERA with 1.77.
“This last month, we had a real emphasis on expectations as a team and where we should be by the end of the year,” Blackman said. “So, we just tried working towards that and finishing on a high note was big. And playing Oregon Tech in the conference tournament is big because they took three from us at the beginning of the year.”
The Owls’ being the Warriors’ opponents makes the opening game an opportunity for LCSC to test itself against a good team, but it also offers the chance for redemption.
Getting even
When Oregon Tech won the first game of a doubleheader on April 2, it became the only time since the Warriors had joined a conference in 2010 that they had lost back-to-back conference series. Now, LCSC has a chance not only to get even and show how much it has grown as a team, but to test itself against a much-improved Cascade Conference before the NAIA Opening Round on May 15-18.
“It will absolutely help us down the stretch,” Taylor said. “Our conference was very competitive this season and we know that this weekend will be exactly the same. We look forward to heading to Klamath Falls and continuing to play games, gain experience and compete for the Cascade Conference Tournament title.”
It also gives the players — with a renewed confidence and motivation compared to earlier in the season — a chance to get even against the Owls.
“Our confidence is at the highest I think it can be right now,” Marquez said. “We’re all feeling like pitchers are finally hitting their stride. ... and hitters — everyone’s feeling really good at the plate. Everyone has their timing down, everyone’s swing is pretty on point. And, obviously, we all trust our coaches.”
Oregon Tech will be a good benchmark for the Warriors. On the season, the Owls average 7.96 runs per game and allow 6.06.
“Competition-wise, we feel like there’s no one in the country that we can’t go up against and beat,” Marquez said. “So, we’re feeling really good as a team right now.”
