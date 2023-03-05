LCSC’s Carpenter claims national title in women’s high jump

Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, clears the bar in the high jump finals Saturday at the NAIA indoor national championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D. Carpenter won the event.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Former Lewiston High School standout Jennah Carpenter etched her name Saturday into the Lewis-Clark State track and field record book for all-time.
The two-sport standout for the Bengals and now the Warriors became a national champion in one of her specialties, the high jump, as the NAIA national indoor meet came to a conclusion at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Carpenter, a sophomore, cleared a height of 5 feet, 8¼ inches, doing so on her third and final attempt. She tied at that height with Huntington sophomore Erica Xayarath, but Xayarath had more combined misses overall than Carpenter and thus the LCSC standout came away with the crown.
“Jennah jumped way better today than she did in the pentathlon on Thursday and it paid off with having less misses than others which afforded her the title in the end,” Warriors coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “I know she has a lot of people to thank, including LC Volleyball, that gave her the opportunity to compete in track and field.”
The Lewiston product is a NATIONAL CHAMPION! With a mark of 1.73m, Jennah Carpenter is the 2023 NAIA Indoor High Jump Champion! pic.twitter.com/mRP5Z9inrT
Earlier in the meet, she finished in eighth place in the pentathlon to earn her second career All-American honor. Carpenter set the program record in the event with 3,375 points and became the second athlete from the college to earn All-American status in a combined event.
Carpenter, who also was voted the NAIA’s women’s field athlete of the week on Feb. 13, has been a pretty good volleyball player for the Warriors. In playing in a new spot for coach Shaun Pohlman’s team in the fall, she was second on LCSC with 434 assists and 4.67 assists per set and had a career-high 33 assists and 11 digs Sept. 16 against Evergreen State.
But on this day, it was all about the air Carpenter got. She cleared her first three marks of 5-2½, 5-4½ and 5-5¾ with ease while Xayarath had to go to a third and final jump just to get past 5-5¾. Carpenter missed on her first attempt at 5-7 before nailing it on her second try. Xayarath hit 5-7 on her first try. The two athletes missed their first two attempts at 5-8¼ before making it on the third attempt. Neither could get over the bar on three tries at 5-9¼.
Also earning All-American honors for LCSC were sophomores Carter Gordon and Geraldin Correa.
Gordon, who had entered the 600-meter run with the 15th-best time overall, surged to the front of the pack during preliminaries Friday and had a 1:19.26 effort, which was good enough for the second-best time heading into the final.
Gordon shaved .21 seconds off that effort in the final and finished in fourth at 1:19.26. It’s his first All-American honor indoors or outdoors.
Carter Gordon is an All-American! He broke the school record he set yesterday to finish 4th in the 600m with a time of 1:19.05! pic.twitter.com/QJEquKkUpK
Correa, who was seventh in the prelminary stage of the 800, lopped off .35 seconds off her time to set a school record in 2:13.37. She finished sixth. It’s her third All-American honor and second indoors after she was part of the 3,200 relay in 2021 that finished fourth.
Geraldin Correa earns her first individual All-American honor with a school record in the 800m! She finished 6th with a time of 2:13.37. pic.twitter.com/CupOodYILa