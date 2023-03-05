LCSC’s Carpenter claims national title in women’s high jump

Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, clears the bar in the high jump finals Saturday at the NAIA indoor national championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D. Carpenter won the event.

 Dakota State Athletics

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Former Lewiston High School standout Jennah Carpenter etched her name Saturday into the Lewis-Clark State track and field record book for all-time.

The two-sport standout for the Bengals and now the Warriors became a national champion in one of her specialties, the high jump, as the NAIA national indoor meet came to a conclusion at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

