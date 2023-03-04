BROOKINGS, S.D. — Sophomore Carter Gordon, who is competing for the first time as an individual, shaved almost two seconds off his best time of the season and soared to the top of the board Friday at the NAIA national indoor championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Gordon, who competed in the 2022 indoor meet as a member of the men’s distance relay, clocked in at 1 minute, 19.26 seconds to take first in his heat of the 600-meter run.