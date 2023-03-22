LCSC’s Stevens named All-American, Orlandi tabbed as top assistant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State junior Callie Stevens was named a second-team All-American by the NAIA, and associate coach Caelyn Orlandi was tabbed the NAIA assistant of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the organizations announced.

Stevens, a 5-foot-6 guard out of Puyallup, Wash., led the 30-4 Warriors in total points (477), points per game (14.0) and total assists (117) as she was one of three players to start every game. She finished second with 70 made 3-pointers and added 102 total rebounds and 57 steals.

