LCSC’s Stevens named All-American, Orlandi tabbed as top assistant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State junior Callie Stevens was named a second-team All-American by the NAIA, and associate coach Caelyn Orlandi was tabbed the NAIA assistant of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the organizations announced.
Stevens, a 5-foot-6 guard out of Puyallup, Wash., led the 30-4 Warriors in total points (477), points per game (14.0) and total assists (117) as she was one of three players to start every game. She finished second with 70 made 3-pointers and added 102 total rebounds and 57 steals.
Stevens scored 20 or more points nine times and tallied her 1,000th career point in the Feb. 18 regular-season finale against Warner Pacific.
“For every accolade she has received, you can be certain that Callie has paid the price,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “In my 25 years coaching at the college level, I have never had anyone put more extra time in the gym than Callie. It’s easy to say Callie has earned every honor.”
Orlandi, who will be inducted into the college’s athletic Hall of Fame in April, is heavily involved in the team’s recruiting operation, scouting and day-to-day operations.
She is the program’s all-time leader in assists at 634 and is in the top 10 in several other categories in her time as a player.
“Over the last decade as a player and now as a coach, I can’t think of anyone who has made a bigger impact on our women’s basketball program than coach Orlandi,” Orr said.
Orlandi graduated in 2017 and shortly thereafter moved to the bench to help Orr.
“Being part of the LC State Women’s Basketball coaching staff with Brian Orr has been such a privilege and the knowledge I have gained from him is invaluable,” Orlandi said. “I am looking forward to winning more games and making more memories with the team.”