LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU

No other team held undefeated Southern Oregon to fewer points this season than the Lewis-Clark State Warriors did on Tuesday night in the Cascade Conference Tournament championship game.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, it was not enough.

The third-seeded Warrior women’s basketball team trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and climbed within two points of the top-seeded and second-ranked Raiders multiple times, but lost the title game 56-49 on Tuesday in Ashland, Ore.

“I don’t think we have anything to hang our heads about,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought we performed really well defensively. I think we competed with a top team in the nation, and I think we’re a top team as well.”

Junior Sitara Byrd paced LC State (25-6) with 12 points. Senior Ellie Sander added 11 points, including the two free throws that brought LC State within two points midway through the third quarter.

The Warriors held Southern Oregon (31-0) to an uncharacteristically low 34.6% shooting from the floor. Bridgette McIntyre led the Raiders with 15 points on a 4-of-11 clip.

A stormy start

Following a brief 2-0 lead courtesy of a Mataya Green layup, the Warriors found themselves behind the raging Raiders for the remaining 37 minutes.

The Raiders’ first make of the game came courtesy of a McIntyre 3. Mallory Williams sank three 3s within the game’s first 11 minutes to cap a 20-4 Southern Oregon run in which the Raiders led LC State by 16 points early in the second quarter.

LC State closed the first half with an 8-2 run off of baskets from Tatum Brager, Payton Hymas, Sander and Darian Herring and went into halftime down by nine, 28-19.

“We battle every possession,” Orlandi said. “I never questioned this team’s work ethic or desire to win. They always give me 100% when they’re on the court.”

A defensive effort

The Warriors came out of the gate with several defensive adjustments, including an intention to press. Three steals apiece from Hymas and Herring and two from Sander helped LC State turn the tide.

Midway through the third quarter, Sander, a senior from Spokane, pried the ball out of a Raider’s hands and raced down the court with Southern Oregon on her heels, her speed forcing the Raiders to foul her.

Sander sank both free throws to bring the Warriors within two points of No. 2 Southern Oregon, 31-29.

“That’s when she’s best, too,” Orlandi said. “When she can turn her defense into offense.”