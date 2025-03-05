Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 5, 2025

LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU

LC State Warrior women hold second-ranked Southern Oregon to season-low 56 points in title game loss; await seed for NAIA national tournament

Sam Taylor
Lewis-Clark State’s Ellie Sander, left, hugs coach Caelyn Orlandi on senior day against Southern Oregon on Feb. 15 in Lewiston. The Warriors faced SOU again Tuesday in the conference title game.
Lewis-Clark State’s Ellie Sander, left, hugs coach Caelyn Orlandi on senior day against Southern Oregon on Feb. 15 in Lewiston. The Warriors faced SOU again Tuesday in the conference title game.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

No other team held undefeated Southern Oregon to fewer points this season than the Lewis-Clark State Warriors did on Tuesday night in the Cascade Conference Tournament championship game.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, it was not enough.

The third-seeded Warrior women’s basketball team trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and climbed within two points of the top-seeded and second-ranked Raiders multiple times, but lost the title game 56-49 on Tuesday in Ashland, Ore.

“I don’t think we have anything to hang our heads about,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought we performed really well defensively. I think we competed with a top team in the nation, and I think we’re a top team as well.”

Junior Sitara Byrd paced LC State (25-6) with 12 points. Senior Ellie Sander added 11 points, including the two free throws that brought LC State within two points midway through the third quarter.

The Warriors held Southern Oregon (31-0) to an uncharacteristically low 34.6% shooting from the floor. Bridgette McIntyre led the Raiders with 15 points on a 4-of-11 clip.

A stormy start

Following a brief 2-0 lead courtesy of a Mataya Green layup, the Warriors found themselves behind the raging Raiders for the remaining 37 minutes.

The Raiders’ first make of the game came courtesy of a McIntyre 3. Mallory Williams sank three 3s within the game’s first 11 minutes to cap a 20-4 Southern Oregon run in which the Raiders led LC State by 16 points early in the second quarter.

LC State closed the first half with an 8-2 run off of baskets from Tatum Brager, Payton Hymas, Sander and Darian Herring and went into halftime down by nine, 28-19.

“We battle every possession,” Orlandi said. “I never questioned this team’s work ethic or desire to win. They always give me 100% when they’re on the court.”

A defensive effort

The Warriors came out of the gate with several defensive adjustments, including an intention to press. Three steals apiece from Hymas and Herring and two from Sander helped LC State turn the tide.

Midway through the third quarter, Sander, a senior from Spokane, pried the ball out of a Raider’s hands and raced down the court with Southern Oregon on her heels, her speed forcing the Raiders to foul her.

Sander sank both free throws to bring the Warriors within two points of No. 2 Southern Oregon, 31-29.

“That’s when she’s best, too,” Orlandi said. “When she can turn her defense into offense.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Raiders pulled ahead of LC State and managed to keep the lead for the remainder of the game, although the Warriors continued to keep it close.

In the fourth quarter, Byrd sank two 3-pointers, both off of Lindsey Wilson passes.

After a 12-12 third quarter, LC State outscored SOU 18-16 in fourth quarter and lost the Cascade Conference final by seven points.

“Really am proud of our team,” Orlandi said. “I thought we competed and we just came up short a little bit offensively.”

National tournament bound?

While the Warriors came up short in the conference tournament final, the season is likely not over.

With a 25-6 overall record and with half of those losses to the No. 2 team in the country, Southern Oregon, the Warriors will likely hear their name called during the NAIA national tournament selection show at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, streamed on the NAIA Network.

“We’re a great team,” Orlandi said. “And we’re excited to go show it on the national level.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-6)

Byrd 4-9 2-2 12, Sander 3-10 5-5 11, Hymas 4-13 0-0 10, Green 2-4 1-2 5, Herring 1-4 0-0 2, Brager 3-8 0-1 7, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Barger 0-0 0-0 0, Beardin 0-0 0-0 0, Beardin 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51, 8-10 49.

SOUTHERN OREGON (31-0)

M. McIntyre 2-8 0-0 4, B. McIntyre 4-11 5-6 15, Schmerbach 4-13 0-0 8, Baird 2-8 0-0 4, Robbins 0-1 0-0 0, Scurlock 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 1-2 2-3 4, Scheppele 2-4 1-1 5, DiGiulio 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-6 0-0 12. Totals 21-61 8-10 56.

Lewis-Clark State 6 13 12 18—49

Southern Oregon 14 14 12 16—56

3-point goals — LCSC 5-19 (Byrd 2-4, Sander 0-4, Hymas 2-4, Brager 1-6, Wallace 0-1), SOU 6-21 (B. McIntyre 2-8, Schmerbach 0-2, M. McIntyre 0-2, Baird 0-1, Williams 4-6, Scheppele 0-1, DiGiulio 0-1). Assists — LCSC 11 (Sander 3, Hymas 3), SOU 14 (M. McIntyre 5). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 34 (four players with 6), SOU 37 (Baird 8). Total fouls — LCSC 16, SOU 12. Technical fouls — None. A — 1,275.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

Story Tags
LC State women's basketball
lcsc women's basketball
college sports
Related
SportsMar. 5
Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football
SportsMar. 5
Lewiston cheer team places 3rd at State for second straight ...
SportsMar. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC State's Hamilton named men's hoops Playe...
SportsMar. 5
Nonprofit Clarkston EPIC to benefit from this year’s Seaport...
Related
Community Sports Report
SportsMar. 5
Community Sports Report
Clarkston’s Sobotta hangs up the whistle
SportsMar. 4
Clarkston’s Sobotta hangs up the whistle
Warriors fall to top seed in conference championship
SportsMar. 4
Warriors fall to top seed in conference championship
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandal women fall, but get third seed for Big Sky basketball tourney
SportsMar. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandal women fall, but get third seed for Big Sky basketball tourney
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals’ Slyter brings home the gold from state wrestling meet
SportsMar. 2
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals’ Slyter brings home the gold from state wrestling meet
Warriors ‘stay poised’ in conference semifinal win at Oregon Tech
SportsMar. 2
Warriors ‘stay poised’ in conference semifinal win at Oregon Tech
Idaho garners an OT victory on senior day
SportsMar. 2
Idaho garners an OT victory on senior day
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC’s Zywina, Kibiwot break school records, earn All-American honors
SportsMar. 2
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LC’s Zywina, Kibiwot break school records, earn All-American honors
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy