Lewis-Clark State has been recognized for an outstanding year for its track and field and cross country programs.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 12:43 am
Lewis-Clark State has been recognized for an outstanding year for its track and field and cross country programs.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranked the Warriors 12th and 16th in the NAIA in the women’s and men’s program of the year standings, respectively.
The LCSC women earned their place in the standings with a point total of 60.5 with a 20th-place finish in cross country, a 19th-place finish in indoor track and field and an 18th-place finish in outdoor track and field. The Warrior women were the second-highest placing team in the Cascade Conference, behind College of Idaho. Huntington (Ind.) earned first place in the standings.
LCSC earned its 16th-place finish on the men’s side with 105.5 total points — the program finished 19th in cross country, 46th in indoor track and field and 37th in outdoor track and field. The men, like the women, were second in the Cascade Conference, this time behind Eastern Oregon.
Dordt (Iowa) earned the top spot with top five finishes at all three championships.
Scoring is based on the team’s finish at the NAIA championships; combining the lowest total score for all three championships combined.
COLLEGE TENNISMolefe wins Arthur Ashe Award
Lewis-Clark State College women’s tennis player Bonolo Molefe became the third player in program history to earn the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award on Thursday.
The Botswana native earned the award in part to her philanthropic efforts on campus. Molefe has organized three blood drives on campus, two of which exceeding expectations. Molefe has also earned several honors for her academic and scholarly pursuits, as well. Molefe applied for and was awarded the American Red Cross Collegiate Leadership Program scholarship and internship in the summer of 2022 — allowing her to train in Washington D.C. with other NAIA institution awardees.
“I remember worrying about her well-being during the COVID campus shutdown, just two months after her arrival onto US soil,” LCSC tennis coach Kai Fong said in a news release. “Bonolo assured me that ‘I’ll be fine, Coach. I am in the U.S., where I want to be.’ Her gratitude resonated with me. She is maximizing her college experience opportunities by taking on a variety of projects.”
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLOrofino Merchants 9, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 5
OROFINO — Quinton Naranko batted 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI to power Orofino past Camas Prairie in Legion baseball action.
Pitchers Gavin Christopherson and Aiden Olive notched five strikeouts apiece for the victorious Merchants. A complete box score was not available.
Camas Prairie 400 010 0—5 4 5
Orofino 330 102 x—9 4 3
