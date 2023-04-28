The Lewis-Clark State track and field program is in the midst of arguably its best set of indoor and outdoor track and field seasons ever.

At the conclusion of the indoor track and field season on March 2-4, Lewiston High School alum Jennah Carpenter became the first woman to bring either an indoor or outdoor national championship to the Warriors, taking the title in the high jump. Since then, LCSC has continued the momentum into the outdoor season.

Tags

Recommended for you