BROOKINGS, S.D. — A total of 11 individuals and two relays will represent Lewis-Clark State’s track and field team at the 2023 NAIA indoor track national championships that take place today through Saturday. Ten of the 11 will be competing for the first time.
Madigan Kelly is the lone Warrior that has competed in an individual event at the indoor nationals. The sophomore from Lewiston is seeded 12th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 seconds. She finished 16th last year. Teammate Sara Hathaway will join her in the event as the 36th seed (9.05). It is the only event that features more than one LCSC competitor.
Jennah Carpenter is the highest-seeded athlete between the two Warrior teams at third in the high jump. The sophomore was an All-American in the outdoor event last year and is ranked third in the indoor field with a height of almost 5 feet, 7 inches. She is seeded ninth in the pentathlon (3,340 points).
Geraldin Correa is the eighth seed in the 800 with a time of 2:16.90. She could play a factor in the women’s distance medley relay, which is seeded 15th in the field.
Orofino’s Sydnie Zywina will compete in the triple jump. Her mark of 38-2 ranks 14th heading into the event.
Freshman Emily Collins will compete as the 15th-ranked 400 runner in the field (57.82). Fellow Lewiston grad Anika Grogan is seeded 27th in the 200 (25.22).
On the men’s side, Carter Gordon and Brycen Brown are each making their second trip to indoor nationals but their first to compete as individuals. The two were members of last season’s men’s distance medley relay. This year, Gordon is the 15th seed in the 600 (1:21.48) and Brown is the 20th seed in the 3,000 (8:33.97). They might be pieces of the 3,200 relay that is the fourth seed.
Deary native London Kirk is ranked fifth in the 400 (48.10), as well as 29th in the 200 (21.81). He is the only male who will compete in two running events.
Christian Bothwell is ranked 15th in the heptathlon with 4,660 points. He tied the school record at the final meet of the season to earn his spot.
All five events in the pentathlon will take place at 10 a.m Pacific today. The first four events of the heptathlon will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the final three will take place at 8 a.m. Friday.
The men’s 3,200 relay is at 2 p.m. today and the women’s distance medley relay is at 3:30 p.m. The rest of the prelims will take place Friday, starting with the women’s 60 hurdles at 10:35 a.m. The 400 prelims will run back-to-back starting at 11:05 a.m., the men’s 600 will take place at 12:05 p.m. and the women’s 800 is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
The men’s 3,000 prelim race will take place at 2:15 p.m., and the 200 prelims will run back-to-back at 2:40 p.m.