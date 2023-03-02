BROOKINGS, S.D. — A total of 11 individuals and two relays will represent Lewis-Clark State’s track and field team at the 2023 NAIA indoor track national championships that take place today through Saturday. Ten of the 11 will be competing for the first time.

Madigan Kelly is the lone Warrior that has competed in an individual event at the indoor nationals. The sophomore from Lewiston is seeded 12th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 seconds. She finished 16th last year. Teammate Sara Hathaway will join her in the event as the 36th seed (9.05). It is the only event that features more than one LCSC competitor.

