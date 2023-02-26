One year after Southern Oregon knocked them from the Cascade Conference women’s basketball tournament, the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State Warriors returned the favor.
LCSC (28-2) never trailed in defeating the Raiders (23-7) for the third time this season, 80-69, in the semifinal round Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Maddie Holm racked up a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double; Callie Stevens added 16 points and seven Warriors scored at least seven points in the victory.
“Whenever you have a chance to play for the (championship), you feel like your hard work is paying off right now,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “I thought tonight we got off to a great start offensively, came out of the box making baskets and being able to get out on the break.
“But Southern was really good too, they weren’t going away.”
Turning point
Although the Warriors flew out to a 13-2 lead early and never trailed, SOU didn’t go away easily.
The Raiders cut the lead to five on a Kalei Iwami 3-pointer that made it 59-54 early in the fourth quarter.
That’s when LCSC used a series of steals to regain double-digit control.
There was a Sara Muehlhausen snag at the end of a waning shot clock that led to a bucket. There was an Ellie Sander transition steal that led to a Hannah Broyles pass to Lindsey Wilson for a fast-break layup. And there was another Sander steal that turned into a fast-break layup by Stevens, who followed it up with a behind the back dribble for a stepback jumper.
Just like that, LCSC was back up 70-58 with about 5:30 to go.
“Every time they made a run, we had an answer,” Orr said. “A lot of times tonight when our offense broke down is when we had some of our best plays, (like) a player cutting to the basket and somebody finding her.
“I thought our players played really well tonight together, especially against their pressure.”
Balance is the name of the game
In classic Warrior fashion, 11 players played, nine of them scored and seven had seven or more points. Only Broyles (35 minutes) played more than 30 minutes and nine had double-digit minutes.
Freshman forward/guard Sitara Byrd joined Holm and Stevens in double figures with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Wilson had seven and three players (Sander, Muehlhausen and Broyles) had eight.
Wilson, Byrd and Payton Hymas — all freshmen — also attempted traditional three-point plays, with Wilson and Byrd converting. Then there was sophomore Mataya Green with a rebound, putback layup, block and assist to a cutting Stevens all in about a one-minute span late in the game.
Talk about contributions up and down the lineup.
“It’s like a relief almost,” Holm said of her team’s depth. “We can confidently put our entire bench in and know that they each bring something equally important as the next. So it’s really cool to have our freshmen come in and do what they do and to be able to trust them and for them to have the confidence.”
SOU was less balanced with Kami Walk piling up a game-high 26 points, many coming from her 6-of-10 showing from 3-point land.
Up next
No. 10 LCSC will travel to face No. 12 Eastern Oregon (28-2) for the Cascade Conference crown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in La Grande, Ore.
The Mountaineers are one of just two teams to defeat the Warriors this season.
Each team won at their home gyms, with EOU triumphing 85-79 in overtime in the latest meeting Jan. 28.
Since, the Warriors have won nine straight games.
“Eastern Oregon has a gym that is really loud … so it’ll be a great atmosphere,” Orr said. “Two really good teams, two really good rosters. We battled each other back and forth home and at home, so it’ll be a fun experience.
“Some of the biggest wins I’ve ever gotten are getting championships on the road. Those are some of the ones I remember the most. I think that this team could do it.”
SOUTHERN OREGON (23-7)
Phiakhamngon 1-9 2-2 5, Walk 10-18 0-0 26, Iwami 3-7 1-1 10, Robbins 3-5 1-2 7, Allison 3-6 0-0 7, Ahllamara 1-2 0-0 2, Scurlock 3-8 3-3 9, Schmerbach 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 25-61 8-10 69.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (28-2)
Sander 4-7 0-0 8, Muehlhausen 4-6 0-0 8, Holm 6-11 2-4 16, Stevens 6-11 4-6 16, Broyles 3-12 0-0 8, Wilson 3-3 1-1 7, Clabby 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 5-7 0-1 10, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 2-2 4, Hymas 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 33-63 10-15 80.
Southern Oregon 15 19 17 18—69
Lewis-Clark State 24 18 17 21—80
3-point goals — Southern Oregon 11-24 (Walk 6-10, Iwami 3-5, Allison 1-1, Phiakhamngon 1-6, Robbins 0-1, Scurlock 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 4-17 (Holm 2-4, Broyles 2-7, Sander 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Hymas 0-1, Stevens 0-3). Fouled out — Stevens. Rebounds — Southern Oregon 33 (Walk 8), Lewis-Clark State 35 (Holm 11). Assists — Southern Oregon 16 (Phiakhamngon, Allison 4), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Sander, Stevens 5). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 12, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — 574.
