The third-seeded Lewis-Clark State Warriors didn’t have much trouble in their NAIA women’s basketball first-round tournament game Tuesday against Simpson (Calif.) at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Warriors, who had beaten the Red Hawks the other three times the teams previously had met, got a balanced scoring effort and rolled to a 73-55 victory.
Three players scored in double figures as LCSC (29-3) got off to a hot start and never looked back.
Here’s some takeaways from the contest:
Red-hot start
The Warriors opened the game with five points on two possessions, starting with a 3-pointer from senior guard Hannah Broyles, who had a game-high 18 points to go with five steals and four assists.
After a 3-pointer from Simpson forward Sandra Berrocal, Lewis-Clark State outscored Simpson 17-8 the rest of the period to go into the second up 22-11.
The Warriors were dominant on both ends of the floor, holding the Red Hawks to 5-for-15 shooting (33.3%), recording a 10-for-17 mark (58.8%) on the offensive end.
Going cold
LCSC’s offense slowed down in the second, only making 5-of-19 (26.3%). Simpson (20-11) made half of its 12 attempts, capped off by a layup by Rachel Gafford to get the Red Hawks within 37-28 going into locker room.
Simpson implemented a perimeter-trap defense that forced the Warriors a bit out of their game, leading to three Red Hawk steals.
“At halftime, we just talked about how we wanted to bring more energy in the second half,” Broyles said. “We thought we were playing a little bit lackadaisical. We really wanted to push it on (Simpson) in the second half.”
Taking control
Simpson’s Livi Lindsey, who had a team-high 14 points with seven rebounds and four steals, had an early layup to get the visitors within seven. That seemed to wake up the LCSC offense a bit.
Broyles hit a 3 to push the Warrior lead back to double digits, and the Red Hawks were unable to get it under 10 the rest of the way.
Junior forward Maddie Holm already had a double-double after three periods and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
“I think it just kind of clicked for us,” Holm said. “We came out a little rocky, but we had our huddle and stuff and, just like Hannah said, we talked about coming out, play our game, do our thing, and I think it was just time for us to take control of the game and that’s what happened.”
Sharing the wealth
Of the 11 players to see the floor for LCSC, every one got into the scoring column.
“I think that just goes to show how hard we’re willing to play for each other and how much we really do love and appreciate each other on the floor,” Holm said. “We want to see each other successful, and when we have games like this and everyone’s scoring it’s such a morale boost and it gives us confidence moving into further rounds (of the tournament) and future games.”
Longtime Warriors coach Brian Orr said before the tournament the team needed to have several players step up in order to go far. Ten of the 11 had at least one rebound and nine of them recorded at least one steal.
Stat pack
Junior guard Callie Stevens, LCSC’s leading scorer, contributed 13 points.
Lindsey had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Simpson. Celina Tress notched 13 points with nine rebounds and three steals.
What’s next
The Warriors next play Rocky Mountain (Mont.) at 5:30 p.m. today for the right to advance to the round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, on Monday.
The Battlin’ Bears (20-10), the No. 11 seed in the Duer Quadrant, got 30 points, four assists and four steals from Kloie Thatcher and advanced with a 68-62 win against Menlo (Calif.) in the day’s other game.
LCSC and Rocky Mountain are familiar foes, as the teams played against each other when the Warriors were members of the Frontier Conference. The two have met twice this season, with LCSC winning each time.
SIMPSON (20-11)
Lindsey 6-13 1-2 14, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Tress 6-13 1-2 13, Berrocal 4-14 2-2 11, Rubio 4-8 2-2 10, Gafford 2-3 0-1 4, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 6-9 55.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (29-3)
Sander 2-8 2-4 7, Muehlhausen 2-3 0-0 4, Holm 5-9 1-2 12, Stevens 6-13 0-0 13, Broyles 6-14 2-2 18, Wilson 1-5 0-2 2, Clabby 1-2 0-0 2, Byrd 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Hymas 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 30-69 5-10 73.
Simpson 11 17 11 16—55
Lewis-Clark State 22 15 17 19—73
3-point goals — Simpson 3-14 (Lindsey 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Berrocal 1-6, Gafford 0-1, Rubio 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 8-27 (Broyles 4-9, Holm 1-3, Hymas 1-3, Sander 1-4, Stevens 1-6, Clabby 0-1, Byrd 0-1). Rebounds — Simpson 33 (Tress 9), Lewis-Clark State 43 (Holm 12). Assists — Simpson 8 (Berrocal 3), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Sanders, Broyles, Clabby 4). Total fouls — Simpson 9, Lewis-Clark State 7. A — N/A.
