It’s every team’s goal to cut down the nets on their home court as it advances in postseason play.
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was able to do that Wednesday after beating Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 67-50 in the second round of the NAIA tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
With the win, the 10th-ranked Warriors (30-3) move on to play seventh-ranked Clarke (Iowa) at 6 p.m. Pacific on Monday in the round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Clarke punched its ticket with a 63-58 win against Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) earlier in the day.
“I thought we played really well,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “I thought at some points our defense was absolutely stifling. We were all over the ball and they were flying around.”
The result also capped off an almost perfect year at home for the Warriors, who finished 20-1.
“This is a big deal,” Lewis-Clark State junior guard Callie Stevens said. “This has been our goal since we started. We played our hearts out for our seniors because this was their last game on the home court.”
This year’s team now has registered the fourth-most wins in a single season in program history. One more Monday puts the Warriors in a tie for third with the 2006-07 team.
Here’s how it happened:
Opening round MVP
Senior guard and former Moscow High School standout Hannah Broyles performed exceptionally well during the Warriors’ first two playoff games.
Broyles led LCSC in its 73-55 first-round win Tuesday against Simpson (Calif.) with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting.
Broyles shined once again against the Battlin’ Bears (20-11), finishing with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting.
She made her living on catch-and-shoot situations. For example, with 8:28 remaining in the third, Broyles rushed from one side of the floor to take a Stevens inbounds pass.
As quick as the ball hit her hands, she drilled a 3 to put the Warriors in front 41-30.
Broyles also spearheaded Lewis-Clark State’s defense, finishing with a team-high five steals.
“If there was an opening round MVP for our side, it’s Hannah for sure,” Orr said. “She is the heart and soul of our defense. Her voice is what keeps us together.”
Defense rules the day
The Warriors were efficient on offense, finishing 26-of-62 (41.9%) from the field. But it was their defense that made it possible.
Lewis-Clark State played Rocky Mountain for the third time this season and in this one, it held the Bears to their lowest point total in the three games.
The Warriors notched 19 takeaways, which led to easy points. LCSC scored 32 points off the miscues and had a 14-0 edge in fast-break points.
“We scouted their plays really hard,” Broyles said. “When you know the play and know where the ball is going, it makes it easier. Being able to fly out in the passing lanes helped, and (Stevens) is pretty quick so that translates to easy baskets.”
Most of those fast break chances came courtesy of the Broyles-Stevens pairing. Stevens finished with 13 points, eight of which came from the break.
“That’s kind of who we’ve been all year,” Orr said. “We were just trying to run our stuff and I really thought we played so well together and set solid screens.”
It takes a village
LCSC’s bench outscored Rocky Mountain 23-15. The two biggest standouts were freshmen Sitara Byrd and Lindsey Wilson.
Wilson finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists. She also was important down low on the defensive end. Wilson and senior post Sara Muehlhausen helped limit the Bears to just four points from inside the paint. The Warriors outscored Rocky Mountain by 22 in that category.
“(Wilson has gotten) better and better,” Orr said. “She’s playing with more confidence. I had a feeling she’d hold her against their bigs and she did that.”
Byrd made the most out of her 15 minutes, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. She added four rebounds and two steals.
“She has an incredible work ethic,” Broyles said. “That girl runs and jumps and goes and goes. There is no let up in her. She’s a competitor and that’s why she’s been a productive player for us.”
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (20-11)
Thatcher 5-15 0-0 15, Lekvold 2-9 0-0 6, Buell 2-5 0-0 6, D. Stephens 3-7 0-1 6, Dethman 1-8 0-0 2, Horton 2-3 0-0 6, Moran 1-4 2-2 5, Baird 1-9 2-2 4, T. Stephens 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 4-5 50.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (30-3)
Broyles 7-13 2-3 21, Stevens 5-11 2-2 13, Sander 3-3 2-2 8, Muehlhausen 1-4 0-0 2, Holm 0-7 0-0 0, Byrd 5-7 1-2 12, Wilson 4-8 0-0 8, Hymas 1-6 0-0 2, Clabby 0-0 1-2 1, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-11 67.
Rocky Mountain 11 8 10 21—50
Lewis-Clark State 17 14 14 22—67
3-point goals — Rocky Mountain 12-35 (Thatcher 5-15, Horton 2-3, Buell 2-4, Lekvold 2-5, Moran 1-2, T. Stephens 0-2, Dethman 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 7-20 (Broyles 5-8, Byrd 1-1, Stevens 1-4, Green 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Hom 0-2, Hymas 0-3). Rebounds — Rocky Mountain 42 (D. Stephens 8), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Holm 12). Assists — Rocky Mountain 10 (Moran 3), Lewis-Clark State 16 (Holm 4). Total fouls — Rocky Mountain 13, Lewis-Clark State 10. A — 703.
