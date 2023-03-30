The Idaho football team had its first spring practice Tuesday, but it felt more like winter without the comfort of the Kibbie Dome as the Vandals were outside at the East Field because the dome was going through some construction.
But the miserable conditions didn’t deter the players fromgetting work done on the field.
The receivers clearly were the best group of the bunch at the conclusion. There isn’t much of an argument for any other group, as the pass-catchers are the most tenured and, without a doubt, have the most star power.
On the opposite side, the linebackers seem to have many of those same qualities.
During the offseason, Idaho football coach Jason Eck did his homework during the recruitment process, bringing in seven freshman linebackers, along with one transfer.
Here’s how the room is starting to take shape:
Life without Fa’avae
Fa’avae Fa’avae was Idaho’s defensive signal-caller the past two years, but now he’s turning his attention to the pro ranks. Fa’avae ended his time in Moscow with 229 tackles, 12.5 for loss and four forced fumbles.
Trying to replace a tackling machine who happens to be a Power Five transfer is a tough task, unless you already have one.
Senior Paul Moala, who transferred from Notre Dame last season, finished with 61 tackles, seven for loss and a team-high four interceptions in earning second-team All-Big Sky honors.
“It was nice to finally get that full season under my belt, especially in a place like Moscow,” Moala said. “To be able to perform in front of Idaho fans is pretty special. You know, everybody here knows everybody, so it’s really cool to be a part of that family.”
Moala primarily was a weakside linebacker in 2022, but with Fa’avae graduating, Eck will move him inside.
With the move, Moala will have more responsibilities and will become more of a leader. He is taking his newfound role in stride.
“I’m taking this new leadership role as a blessing,” Moala said. “Being a leader is something that I need to grow into and work on, not only on the football field or in the locker room, but also outside in the classroom. I want to try to help these guys maintain good character inside the classroom.”
Bertram is an underrated piece
While Mathias Bertram is listed as a safety, with the way Rob Aurich runs the defense, Bertram will find himself in the box more often than not, making him more of a linebacker/safety hybrid.
He performed well during practice that Eck gave Bertram the Battle Ax award, which is an award for player of the practice.
“He had a nice pick,” Eck said. “He played mostly that nickel, SAM position. He played that some last year, but I think that’s a good home for him.”
Pairing the redshirt sophomore with Moala will give Idaho’s defense some familiarity. Bertram was second on the team in tackles a year ago with 74, adding two pass breakups.
Taking over Moala
Replacing Fa’avae in the middle with Moala will be a seamless transition. But as for who’s going to take over for Moala, that’s a different story.
Will it be a freshman who hasn’t arrived to camp like Coeur d’Alene native Zach Johnson? Or maybe Kennedy Catholic graduate Xe’ree Alexander? Or could it be a linebacker currently enrolled like Jaxton Eck or South Dakota transfer Tre Thomas?
“I don’t know what they’re putting in the water down here,” Moala said. “But they’re definitely recruiting good guys. (Jaxton) Eck has made a huge statement as a freshman linebacker coming in; he’s very smart. I’m excited to see what the other linebackers bring to the table. I’m excited to build this team and lay the foundation like the captains did before me.”
Thomas played for Aurich at South Dakota, and Aurich gave nothing but praise to the Twin Cities native.
He was the sixth-leading tackler for the Coyotes with 36 stops, including 15 solo tackles. Thomas had a season-high eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in South Dakota’s 27-24 Football Championship Subdivision first-round playoff win against Southern Illinois on Nov. 27.
“He’s a freak athlete,” Moala said. “There have been some things that haven’t gone his way and we’re blessed to have him. I’m pretty excited to see what we can do, and hopefully we can build on what F2 and I did.”
Weakside linebacker will be one of the most competitive position battles throughout spring and fall camp.
Of note
Former safeties coach Tyler Yelk has moved up to the professional ranks.
It was announced on footballscoop.com that Yelk accepted a job as safeties coach on the Philadelphia Eagles staff.
Yelk only spent one year on in Moscow, but made a considerable impact. He coached sophomore safety Tommy McCormick to a career year in the black and gold. McCormick earned third-team All-Big Sky honors, was tied for the team lead in interceptions with four and was tied for third on the team with 61 tackles.
