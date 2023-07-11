It was a good weekend to be a player or fan of the Lewis-Clark Twins and Cubs American Legion baseball organization.
The Twins and Cubs of Lewiston each won tournament titles on the same day Sunday.
The Twins, the higher-level team, claimed the championship at the Yakima Firecracker tournament, while the Cubs won their own at home in the Clancy Ellis tournament.
Here’s how the two championships went down, plus other area baseball action:
Twins 7, Yakima Pepsi Beetles 1
YAKIMA — The Twins flew out to a 6-0 lead by the second inning and were never in any danger against the host Beetles.
Chris Ricard racked up three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI to power L-C (12-6) at the plate, while Guy Krasselt pitched a complete game and also tallied two hits and three runs.
Ricard was named the tournament MVP and Krasselt took home most valuable pitcher honors.
“The pitching staff was phenomenal all weekend long,” Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. “We used five pitchers in five games, so that shows just the effort the pitchers (played with).
“Just really proud of the pitchers and we came out and played with some energy today.”
Yakima stats were unavailable.
Twins 330 100 0—7 10 0
Beetles 000 000 1—1 6 2
G. Krasselt and R. Currin.
Twins hits — C. Ricard 3 (2 2B), Krasselt 2, C. Kolb 2, E. Taylor, H. Line, J. Jelinek.
Cubs 14, Spokane Expos 7
Seven Cubs tallied at least one hit, three had three RBI as Lewis-Clark used its big bats to blast past the Expos for the tournament title at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark owned a narrow 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning. That’s when the Cubs piled up six runs and never let the Expos get close the rest of the way.
Tucker Green, Mason Way, and Zack Bambacigno each tallied two hits and three RBI for the Cubs. Brighton Schumacher added three hits and two runs, and Bambacigno also earned the win on the mound.
The Cubs recorded 12 hits as a team and finished strong with three runs in the seventh.
Cubs 040 601 3—14 12 1
Expos 002 014 0—7 9 5
Zack Bambacigno, Ethan Gilmore (6) and Austin Topp. Preston Wurslin, Gannon Poulsen (4), Johnathan Horner (6), Mason Thomas (7), Colton Meijer (7) and Chanler Kaelin.
Cubs hits — Brighton Schumacher 3, Bambacigno 2, Tucker Green 2, Mason Way 2, Colt Kelley, River Stamper, Topp.
Expos hits — Wurslin 2, Kaelin, Trevor Jessen, RJ Gillaspy, Horner, Poulsen, Nate Sander, Jaden Sarto.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 10, Palouse Posse 4
Ray Holes had three hits as the Camas Prairie Zephyrs of Grangeville downed the Palouse Posse on Sunday at the conclusion of the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
Colton McElroy added two hits, including a double.
JP Wigen took the loss on the mound for the Posse. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two.
Camas Prairie 232 021—10 11 0
Palouse 002 011—4 6 1
T. Williams, B. Bruzas (6) and T. Ebert. J. Wigen, T. Peterson (3) and E. Christensen.
Camas Prairie hits — R. Holes 3, C. McElroy 2 (2B), T. Ebert, J. Bransford, N. Behler, C. Shears, T. Williams, J. Aragon.
Palouse hits — E. Christensen 2, M. DeFord 2, A. Burt, T. Peterson.
Nampa Braves 10, Asotin County Blues 7
The Asotin County Blues rallied after a disastrous start, but failed to close the gap in a defeat at the hands of the Nampa Braves to conclude their Clancy Ellis tournament run at Harris Field.
Zane Riley pitched the first five innings for the Blues and notched a team-high three hits with one RBI.
Blues 001 240 0—7 8 6
Braves 600 400 x—10 3 4
Zane Riley, Sam Hall (6) and NA; Logan Fernandez, Kade Lowry (5) and NA.
Blues hits — Riley 3, Gavin Ells 2, Gillis Simpson, Cooper Thomas, Jacob Dougan.
Braves hits — Keegan Sullivan (2B), Kade Lowery, Ethan Stauffer.
Gooding Diamondbacks 7, Orofino Merchants 4
A three-run sixth inning from the Gooding Diamondbacks sealed the deal for the Orofino Merchants en route defeat to as the Clancy Ellis tournament wrapped up.
Gavin Christopherson absorbed the loss for Orofino, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out five.
Dashel Barlow led at the plate for the Merchants with two hits, including a double.
Gooding 001 023 1—7 10 1
Orofino 012 001 0—4 7 4
W. Church, C. Page (5) and B. Patterson. G. Christopherson, B. Barlow (5), A. Olive (6) and Q. Naranjo.
Gooding hits — K. Owens 4, X. Huber, W. Church, B. Patterson, Z. Gonzales, E. Erickson, C. Gallup.
Orofino hits — D. Barlow 2 (2B), J. Tondevold, A. Olive, I. Rigney, K. Phillips, G. Christopherson.
Ephrata Farmers 11, Pullman Patriots 2
EPHRATA — The Pullman Patriots fell to Farmers on Sunday.
Farmers got out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first and never trailed.
A full box was not available.
Farmers 221 204—11 11 2
Pullman 100 010— 2 1 0