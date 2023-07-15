For the Lewis-Clark All-Stars youth softball team, another memorable experience is on the horizon.

For the second year in a row, the L-C Valley’s Babe Ruth softball squad, comprised of players from Asotin, Lewiston and Clarkston, is competing in the 16U Babe Ruth World Series from Monday to July 26 in Treasure Coast, Fla. The team punched its ticket to the Series by winning the Idaho state tournament in Meridian.

