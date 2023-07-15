Kirsten Phillips, left, of Clarkston, smiles as Navayah Craven puts her hands on Phillips’ cheeks before Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin for the upcoming Babe Ruth softball tournament.
Rebeccah Hogaboam, of Lewiston, throws the ball during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin in preparation for a trip to the Babe Ruth 16U World Series softball tournament.
Corrina Scoville, of Lewiston, catches the ball during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin in preparation for a trip to the Babe Ruth 16U World Series softball tournament.
Ashland Schnell, left, and Rebeccah Hogaboam, right, work together to swing Cortland Schnell, 9, before Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
Callie Fisbeck, of Lewiston, runs to first base during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
Kierra Nielson, of Asotin, throws the ball to first base during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
Rebeccah Hogaboam, right, hits the ball during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
Leilani Koehler, of Asotin, catches a ball during Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
From left: Corrina Scoville, Paytland Schnell and Cortland Schnell, 9, do the worm during warm-ups before Lewis-Clark’s practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
the Lewis-Clark softball team stretches during practice on Thursday at Ray Norton Field in Asotin.
For the Lewis-Clark All-Stars youth softball team, another memorable experience is on the horizon.
For the second year in a row, the L-C Valley’s Babe Ruth softball squad, comprised of players from Asotin, Lewiston and Clarkston, is competing in the 16U Babe Ruth World Series from Monday to July 26 in Treasure Coast, Fla. The team punched its ticket to the Series by winning the Idaho state tournament in Meridian.
The team has a healthy balance of both experience and first-timers. Four players on the 2022 World Series squad are on the team this year, and other players are making the trip to Florida as first-year players for the squad.
“I’m very excited because I’ve never really done something like this before,” said first-year player Navayah Craven, from Clarkston. “It’s definitely going to be a really good experience for me and I think it’s going to help me a lot. One day I want to play in college and all of this stuff will help me build up to that one day.”
Making the trip to Florida does provide an opportunity for the girls to play more ball, but the experience of going on the trip together is equally important. The All-Stars are “like sisters,” according to Craven, and the bond and trust the players share is seen as a strength by both the girls and the coaches.
“I feel like our team, since we’re closer in age, we bond a lot better,” said Lewiston’s Corrina Scoville, who made the trip to Florida with the 2022 All-Stars. “We’re able to work together as a team and we’re able to make our routine plays more and we just work better together as a team than we did in the past.”
The team’s on-field performance this year needed to be higher compared to 2022. According to one of Lewis-Clark’s coaches, JJ Schnell, there was a lot more competition in the Boise area this season compared to last, making the journey to the state title even more difficult. The All-Stars still repeated as state champs despite the increase in competition and joined a list of other youth teams from the Valley in recent years to make national tournaments.
In addition to the All-Stars’ 2022 berth to the Babe Ruth World Series, both the Little League softball and baseball teams made the regional rounds of the Little League World Series the same year.
Obviously, these accomplishments wouldn’t be possible without the on-field success, but the ability to actually make the trips is due to the large amount of support from the community.
The team had to conduct several fundraisers and go door-to-door to houses and businesses asking for donations to help with the travel, and the response has been “amazing,” according to the coaches. Some people who haven’t been able to attend a fundraiser or haven’t been contacted directly have messaged the coaches asking about ways to donate.
“When we go around and ask different businesses — go door-to-door, business-to-business, all that stuff — the ones that (donated) didn’t even think about it,” Lewis-Clark coach Brad Nielson said. “It’s amazing — the support the businesses have for the sports. And it’s not just Babe Ruth. It’s Little League, all that stuff. They want to see us do well and it’s great to have that sort of support for the kids.”
The players have noticed the support and, as they head to Florida, they know the community is behind them, even if the World Series is on the opposite side of the country.
“Our community is amazing,” said Rebeccah Hogaboam from Lewiston. “They have supported us so much, both financially and when we’re playing games. Everybody back at home rooting for us and cheering us on just pushes us through.”
Sportsmanship is the mantra of the team. Coaches Brad and Brandi Nielson and Schnell all laud the good spirits of the girls and how over the course of the season coaches and umpires have all complimented the team on its attitude. The experience of going to Florida and creating memories is the coaches’ main goal for the team. But with the experience on the team and the bond they share with each other, notching some wins in Florida isn’t out of the question either.
Among the teams competing in the Series are one from Australia, one from Puerto Rico and several from across the U.S. Pool play is set to begin Thursday.
