Lewis-Clark State baseball completes series sweep of Corban

A four-hit, two-double day for Charlie Updegrave was a highlight as the Lewis-Clark State Warrior baseball team beat the Corban Warriors in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday at Harris Field.
The final scorelines read 3-0 and 17-6.
LC State (14-7, 11-2 Cascade Conference) has won eight straight and completed back-to-back conference series sweeps. The offense was on display for the Warriors of LCSC as they scored a total of 20 runs on the day and tallied 23 hits.
Izzy Madariaga had two doubles on three hits and four RBI in the second game against Corban (6-17, 2-11). Jantzen Lucas pitched six total innings and only allowed three hits in the first game.
LC State will next play a doubleheader against Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Ore., at noon Saturday.
Game 1
Corban 000 000 000—0 3 3
Lewis-Clark State 000 101 100—3 7 1
Williamson, Brabb (6), Gould (9) and Miyazawa; Lucas, Butenschoen (7) and Ephan. W — Lucas; L — Williamson.
Corban hits — Miyazawa 2, DeMasi.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Updegrave 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), George, Zeller, Marquez.
———
Game 2
Corban 100 100 400—6 11 0
Lewis-Clark State 020 212 352—17 16 2
Greenhalgh, Boe (5), Gould (6), Martinez (7), Hogarth (8), Allen (9) and Hubbard; Estrada, Solomon (4), Webb (5), Ediger (6), Anderson (8) and Marquez. W — Solomon; L — Greenhalgh.
Corban hits — Bateman 2, Mertlich 2, DeMasi 2, Owens 2, Clay, Hubbard, Elliott.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Madariaga 3 (2 2B), Sheward 2 (2B), Updegrave 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), George 2, Karagiannopoulos 2, Pagan (HR), Avila (2B), Bevacqua.
Washington State 10, Air Force 4
PUEBLO, Colo. — WSU evened its series against Air Force Saturday with a victory.
Ryan Skjonsby had his first career three-hit performance, leading eight Cougar starters to record at least one hit. Skjonsby doubled and scored twice.
Max Hartman and Ollie Obenour both had two hits and doubled. Hartman scored twice and Obenour drove in two runs.
Nick Lewis worked six innings while Rylan Haider closed out the win in three scoreless frames.
The series wraps up at 11:05 a.m. today at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
WSU 041 010 220—10 14 1
Air Force 100 300 000—4 9 4
Lewis, Haider (7) and Thein; Miller, Brantingham (2), Dillinger (6), Gilmore (8) and Zapp. W — Lewis; L — Miller.
WSU hits — Skjonsby 3 (2B), Obenour 2 (2B), Hartman 2 (2B), Longo 2, Johnstone 2, Thiele (3B), Roy, Thein.
Air Force hits — Boyd 2 (HR), Peters, Chase (2B), Taylor, Garrish, Adams, Oster.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD De Mello fourth at NCAA championship
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Washington State senior Micaela De Mello finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
De Mello crossed the line in 8.02 seconds — .02 seconds off her semifinal time Friday. This is De Mello’s first finals showing at the indoor championships as she earned first-team All-American honors.
She was the lone scorer for WSU in the championships, collecting five team points as the Cougars finished tied for 35th overall.
The Cougars will begin their outdoor season with split squads at both the Buc Scoring Meet beginning Thursday in Spokane and the Aztec Invitational starting Friday in San Diego.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISLewis-Clark State 5, Whitman 2
The host Warriors won four of five singles matches played and defeated Whitman of Spokane for a second time this season at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Austin Swing and Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne headed things up with straight-sets wins in the top two singles matches. The Warriors’ Juan Pablo Naranjo and Emmett Heiss each rallied from a set down to prevail in the No. 4 and 5 spots.
This was the third straight dual victory for LC State (7-7), representing a successful homecoming after its strong run in the Texas Wesleyan Invitational.
Singles — Austin Swing, LC, def. Charlie Boyden 7-6 (1), 6-3; Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne, LC, def. Hanri Luo 6-3, 6-4; Jackson Wurzer, WC, def. Eduardo Silva 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-1; Juan Pablo Naranjo, LC, def. Diego Guzman 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, LC, def. Chris O’Farrill 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Cesar Coloma, LC, won by forfeit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISNorthern Arizona 5, Idaho 2
MOSCOW — Idaho’s Hanna Koprowska came out on the winning side in both singles and doubles play, but the Vandals as a team saw a nine-dual winning streak come to an end at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (11-3, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) also enjoyed a singles victory at the No. 6 spot from Chenyue Xu.
Doubles — Daryna Shoshyna/Elen Jantacova, NAU, def. Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson 6-3; Patryica Niewiadomska/Laura Duhl, NAU, def. Valentina Rodas/Naomi Schraeder 6-3; Diana Khaydarshina/Hanna Koprowska, UI, def. Andrea Noguera/Ruslana Kovalenko 6-4.
Singles — Shoshyna, NAU, def. Khaydarshina 6-0, 6-0; Niewiadomska, NAU, def. Annabel Davis 6-2, 6-2; Koprowska, UI, def. Duhl 6-2, 6-4; Noguera, NAU, def. Schraeder 6-4, 6-0; Jantacova, NAU, def. Rodas, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Chenyue Xu, UI, def. Leontina Stojanovic, NAU, 6-2, 6-4.
COLLEGE GOLFWillamette tourney canceled
SALEM, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Cup tournament, in which the LC State men’s and women’s teams were set to compete Saturday and today, has been canceled because of inclement weather.
Four holes had been completed before organizers at Creekside Golf Club determined parts of the course to be unplayable due to flooding.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 6-4, Lakeland 2-3
Lewiston won both games of its doubleheader against visiting 5A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Guy Krasselt totaled four hits on the day for the Bengals (3-0, 2-0). Grady Kennedy started the first game for Lewiston and only allowed two hits, while Austin Topp closed out the game allowing just one.
During the second game, Lewiston was down 2-3 going into the last inning and walked off due to a ground ball error hit by Ty Collins to the first baseman.
The Bengals scored 10 total runs on the day on 11 hits.
GAME 1
Lakeland 001 011 0—2 3 3
Lewiston 210 012 x—6 7 3
Grady Kennedy, Austin Topp (5) and River Stamper; Tadgh Ellwood, Evan Shanley (5) and Nate Bevacqua. W — Kennedy; L — Ellwood.
Lakeland hits — Tadgh Ellwood 2, Jace Taylor.
Lewiston hits — Guy Krasselt 3, Tucker Green 2, Keatan Phillips, Grady Peterson.
———
GAME 2
Lakeland 101 100 0—3 6 3
Lewiston 020 000 2—4 4 2
Zavier McFee, Isaiah Raines (6), Grady Peterson (6); Jace Taylor, Jake Larcher (7). W — Peterson; L — Larcher.
Lakeland hits — Jace Taylor 2, Jake Larcher, Tadgh Ellwood, Dre Smith.
Lewiston hits — Grady Kennedy 2, Guy Krasselt, Peyton Bonebrake.
Orofino 17-16, Priest River 0-1
OROFINO — Orofino won both games of its doubleheader against Priest River.
Quinton Naranjo totaled four hits in the two games. Naranjo pitched as relief in the first game and started the second.
Orofino scored 12 runs in the second inning of the first game.
The Maniacs scored a total of 33 runs on the day. They also totaled 17 hits.
GAME 1
Priest River 000 00—0 3 7
Orofino 3(12)0 20—17 12 0
Logan Troumbley, Broden Collins (2) Brayden Elder (4) and Colton Kuprienko; Ethan Gilmore, Quinton Naranjo (4) and Hunter Gamble. W — Gilmore; L — Troumbley.
Priest River hits — Colton Kuprienko, Brayden Elder, Karsen Garvin.
Orofino hits — Jaeger Tondevold 2, Quinton Naranjo 2, Aiden Olive 2 (2 2B), Blake Barlow 2 (2B), Jake Runia 2, Ethan Gilmore, Nicholas Bonner.
———
GAME 2
Priest River 001 00—1 2 4
Orofino 907 0x—16 5 1
Mike Eason, Brayden Elder (1), Elijah Blaine (2), Dave Findley (3) and Donovan Baldwin; Quinton Naranjo, Tyler Zumpe (3) and Hunter Gamble. W — Naranjo; L — Eason.
Priest River hits — Colton Kuprienko (2B), Dave Findley.
Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo 2, Nicholas Bonner (2B), Jake Runia, Tyler Zumpe.
Genesee 16-12, Nezperce 3-2
NEZPERCE — Genesee won both games of a doubleheader against Nezperce due to the 10-run rule.
In the first game, Genesee’s Jackson Banks pitched five innings and threw nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, Nezperce’s Carter Williams walked 10 and allowed nine runs.
During the second game, Neil Jarolimek pitched four innings, only allowed one run and had 11 strikeouts.
The Bulldogs’ offense was clicking throughout the doubleheader; they totaled 28 runs and 16 hits.
GAME 1
Genesee 360 016—16 6 3
Nezperce 010 011—3 3 1
Jackson Banks, Noah Bollman (6) and Carson Warner-Hall; Carter Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff (3), Jadin Williams (6) and Brennen McLeod. W — Banks; L — Williams.
Genesee hits — Conrad Seubert 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Reggie Granlund (2B), Noah Bollman.
Nezperce hits — Jadin Williams, Kyler Brinkerhoff, Will Mahorney.
———
GAME 2
Genesee 323 22—12 10 2
Nezperce 001 01—2 2 7
Neil Jarolimek, Joe Frye (5) and Noah Bollman; Jadin Williams, Slater Kuther (2), Kairys Grant (5) and Brennen McLeod. W — Jarolimek; L — Williams.
Genesee hits — Noah Bollman 3, Reggie Granlund 3, Jackson Banks 2 (2B), Neil Jarolimek, Ryder Uhlenkott.
Nezperce hits — Jadin Williams, Aiden McLeod.
West Valley 14-16, Clarkston 2-6
Clarkston lost both of the contests in its 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against visiting West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Bantams (0-3, 0-2) were unable to stop the Eagle offense, which scored 30 overall runs on the day.
Hayden Line hit a double and had a hit in both games. Gillis Simpson also had a hit in each game.
The Bantams scored six runs in their second game, but West Valley completed seven runs in each of the second and seventh innings.
GAME 1
West Valley 041 301 5—14 7 0
Clarkston 001 100 0—2 6 4
Ethan Turley, Oliver Spencer (7) and Noah Clouse; Kendry Gimlin, Jace Cometto (5), Isaiah Woods (7) and Caddis Sevey. W — Turley; L — Gimlin.
West Valley hits — Tyler Jurld 2, Scout Symmes (2B), Brandon Spunich (2B), Simeon Matting, Noah Clouse, Austzyn Kearsley.
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line (2B), Otis Phillips, Caddis Sevey, Gillis Simpson, Jacob Stewart, Jace Cometto.
———
GAME 2
West Valley 070 110 7—16 6 1
Clarkston 201 030 0—6 4 5
Simeon Matting, Carson Gavmer (3), Autzyn Kearsley (6), Ollie Spencer and Derek Maney; Jacob Stewart, Gavin Hiebert (4), Caddis Sevey (5) and Gillis Simpson. W — Matting; L — Stewart.
West Valley hits — Scout Symmes (2B), Ollie Spencer (2B), Simeon Matting (2B), Ethan Turley (2B), Noah Clouse, Adam Anselmo.
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line, Preston Nugen, Gillis Simpson, Isaiah Woods.
DeSales 12, Pomeroy 2
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — DeSales of Walla Walla scored eight runs in the fifth inning, which helped the host Irish defeat the Pirates due to the 10-run-rule.
Pomeroy gathered just two hits in the loss with a double from Treyton Kimble and a two-RBI hit by Conrad Nelson.
DeSales pitcher Sam Kolb went the distance in this matchup and struck out eight Pomeroy players.
“Kids played well up to the bottom of the fifth, where we had some mistakes that showed our inexperience,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said. “Overall I was happy with the potential I saw.”
Pomeroy 000 02—2 2 3
DeSales 202 08—12 5 0
Jett Slusser, Nolan Newberg (3), Conrad Nelson (5) and Conrad Nelson and Gunner Magill (5). Sam Kolb and Hudson Hall. W — Kolb; L — Slusser.
Pomeroy hits — Treyton Kimble (2B), Conrad Nelson.
DeSales hits — Malachi Raymond 2 (2 2B), Hudson Hall, Cohen Wood, Ben Garcia.
Cole Valley Christian 3-5, Grangeville 2-0
MERIDIAN, Idaho — After a long road trip, the Bulldogs lost to the Chargers in both games of a doubleheader.
Grangeville (0-3) was unable to get its offense going, scoring just two runs on the day off of three hits.
David Goicoa pitched well in the first game of the doubleheader, going 4 1/3 innings and only allowing three hits, three earned runs with eight strikeouts. But Cole Morgan of Cole Valley pitched six innings, allowed just two runs and had 11 strikeouts.
“David pitched great, he kept us in the ball game,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “The defense played much better today.”
GAME 1
GrangEville 010 010 0—2 2 4
Cole Valley 100 110 x—3 5 4
David Goicoa, JT Jackson (5) and Thayn Williams; Cole Morgan, Eli Hamby (7) and Noah Distefano. W — Morgan; L — Goicoa.
Grangville hits — Talum Brown, Tayden Wassmuth.
Cole Valley hits — Carson Kile 2, Tyler Romine, Jake Church, Noah Distefano.
———
GAME 2
Grangeville 000 000 0—0 1 1
Cole Valley 103 010 x—5 8 0
Thayn Williams, Tate Thacker (6) and David Goicoa; Carson Kile and Carson Pollard. W — Kile; L — Williams.
Grangeville hits — Gage Smith.
Cole Valley hits — Blake Wilson 2 (2B), Chris Bobrowski 2, Tyler Romine, Dylan Irish, Cole Morgan, Carson Kile.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPomeroy 2-4, DeSales 15-14
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pomeroy came up short during both games in a doubleheader against DeSales of Walla Walla.
Molly Warren pitched both games for the Pirates and Kendyll Potoshnik caught both.
Both games ended due to the 10-run rule.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 11—2 1 1
DeSales 573 0x—15 10 1
Molly Warren and Kendyll Potoshnik; Abigail Guest and Teresa Holtzinger. W — Guest; L — Warren.
Pomeroy hits — Olivia Cooper (2B).
DeSales hits — Teresa Holtzinger 2 (HR), Caroline Kutsch 2 (3B), Roslyn Block 2, Addison Mason 2, Abigail Guest, Ashley Perez.
———
GAME 2
Pomeroy 102 010—4 7 0
DeSales 415 301—14 14 0
Molly Warren and Kendyll Potoshnik; Caroline Kutsch and Roslyn Block. W — Kutsch; L — Warren.
Pomeroy hits — Isabella Field 2, Olivia Cooper, Potoshnik, Emily Boyd, Cameron Claassen, RaeLyn Nagle.
DeSales hits — Teresa Holtzinger 3 (HR), Abigail Guest 2 (3B), Kutsch 2 (2B), Roslyn Block 2, Jennifer Doohan 2, Addison Mason, Linley Donnelly, Jeyten Strandel.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 3, R.A. Long 2
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Greyhounds played and won their third game in as many days behind three goals in eight minutes of play.
After 40 minutes of scoreless action, Clarens Dollin assisted on Marcelo Romero’s 40th-minute goal to put Pullman on the board just before halftime.
Following the break, Dollin scored a goal of his own in the 41st minute and found the back of the net again in the 48th.
The Pullman defense did not allow a single goal in the run of play for the second straight game but conceded two penalty kicks as R.A. Long cut the deficit to one at the literal last minute.
“To start the season 3-0, three days in a row,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “Feeling pretty optimistic after this trip.”
Pullman 1 2—3
R.A. Long 0 2—2
Pulllman — Marcelo Romero (Clarens Dollin) 40th.
Pullman — Dollin 41st.
Pullman — Dollin (Adi Alshuwayhi) 48th.
R.A. Long — Alex Woodin, PK, 63rd.
R.A. Long Eric Martinez, PK, 80th.
Shots— Pullman 6; R.A. Long 11; Saves — Milo Wexler 5; R.A. Long — Raul Sanchez Vega 2.
Clarkston 2, Newport 1
The Bantams beat Newport at home.
Newport only put up 2 shots during the game’s 90 minutes, but it did score with a penalty kick during the 49th minute from a shot from Cooper Ericksen.
Clarkston’s Tyler Schnatterle scored on a penalty kick during the 60th minute.
Stone Ausman was assisted by Connor Schnatterle on the game-winner in the 79th minute.
Clarkston 0 2—2
Newport 0 1—1
Newport — Cooper Ericksen, 49th.
Clarkston — Tyler Schnatterle, 60th.
Clarkston — Stone Ausman (Connor Schnatterle), 79th.
Shots — Clarkston 15, Newport 2. Saves — Clarkston: Silas Newhouse 2; Newport: Jack Youk 14.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISBears bag three titles
HAYDEN, Idaho — Opening its season on the road, Moscow claimed titles in two girls doubles brackets along with one in mixed doubles in the four-school inaugural Hayden Peak High School Invitational tournament held Friday and Saturday.
The Bears also fielded boys singles runner-up Wyatt Thornycroft.