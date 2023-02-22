Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team suffers heartbreaking close to season

Lewis-Clark State guard Oreon Courtney, right, shown during a Feb. 4 Cascade Conference game against Corban, had 21 points and eight rebounds Tuesday in a quarterfinal-round game of the conference tournament at Southern Oregon.
ASHLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s Cascade Conference quarterfinal-round game at Lithia Motors Pavilion is what the postseason is all about. Good offense, just enough defense and big players stepping up to make big-time plays when needed.
Southern Oregon did what it had to do at the end to keep its season alive as the third-seeded Raiders downed sixth-seeded Lewis-Clark State 77-75.
“Proud of our guys for their fight and belief,” coach Austin Johnson said. “They were awesome tonight and played their hearts out for each other. I should have done a better job getting us a good look towards the end, but super proud of this group and all they gave this year.”
It was a significantly better showing than what the Warriors (14-15) produced just 12 days ago at the same site, when they were outscored 52-19 in the second half of an 84-50 loss.
Tez Allen finished with 16 points and five rebounds for Southern Oregon (20-9), which went 10-for-15 at the free-throw line in the second half including 3-of-4 in the final 19 seconds to hold off LCSC’s charge. Dominic McGarvey also had 16 points and added six rebounds. Atmar Mundu contributed 10 points.
Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney had his best game of the season at the right time, tallying 21 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax product, had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals but had a huge foul near the end of the game that proved key. Sophomore guard Davian Brown contributed 15 points.
“Oreon finished great and was steady all night. Davian and John were electric on the perimeter,” Johnson said. “This one stings but this was a group that had been through so much and kept battling which I couldn’t be prouder of.”
There were five ties and four lead changes in a game that never saw a double-digit lead and only once was there a lead of eight points as the Warriors showed a lot of passion and heart in a late-season surge that saw them win five of their final seven regular-season games just to get into postseason play.
Allen’s layup with 7:03 left gave the Raiders a 68-62 advantage. But LCSC scored the ensuing five points on a 3 by sophomore guard Silas Bennion and a fast-break layup from Courtney that pulled the Warriors within 68-67 with 6:29 remaining.
Southern Oregon pushed its advantage back out to five with 3:12 to go, but Courtney’s layup at the 1:32 mark made it 74-71 Raiders. Mundu was fouled but he missed the front end of a 1-and-bonus situation, with Courtney grabbing the rebound. Lustig found himself open and drained the shot with less than a minute to go to make it a one-point deficit.
After a timeout, Southern Oregon turned it over but at the other end, Lustig committed a charge with 31 seconds remaining. Lustig then fouled Mundu, who hit two free throws to make it 76-73 Raiders.
The Warriors then committed another turnover, and Allen hit a free throw to make it a two-possession game. Brown went the distance and hit a layup, but time ran out on LCSC’s season.
The Warriors went 32-for-62 (51.6%) from the field, including 7-of-15 (46.7%) from distance, but went to the line six times and made just four of them. Southern Oregon was 27-for-53 (50.9%) overall, including 10-of-28 (35.7) on 3s, and hit 13-of-19 (68.4%) at the line. LCSC forced 15 tunovers and held a 19-12 advantage off those miscues. The Warriors also outscored the Raiders 46-30 in the paint, 23-21 in bench points and 10-8 on second-chance points.
Earlier in the day, Bennion earned academic all-district distinction from the College Sports Communicators.
A student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key reserve to be eligible. No student-athlete is eligible until he has completed one full calendar year at his current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.