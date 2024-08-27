A couple of hoops wins for the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s teams and a celebration of Tribal Nations Weekend was the way the Warriors welcomed in the 2024-25 basketball season on Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The No. 25 LC State men topped Haskell Indian Nations (Kan.) 91-68, while the No. 24 Warrior women beat Haskell 97-59.

Here’s how the two games went down:

Men’s game

Four Warriors scored at least 16 points in the victory and forward Alton Hamilton notched a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds to start his sophomore season.

The LC State bench scored 48 of the team’s 91 points, highlighted by Kasen Carpenter’s 21 points on seven 3-pointers. The mark is tied for third-most by a Warrior in a single game, and the junior did so in his first game with LC State.

Redshirt freshman forward Josh Salguero added 16 points. Both were 7-for-10 from the field.

“Tonight was a really good team win,” men’s coach Austin Johnson said. “Haskell set the tone early but over time our guys were able to get some rhythm and create opportunities. We fouled too much and were too shaky with the ball but we overcame all of that with effort.

“Kasen and Josh were huge tonight and helped create some breathing room.”

The night was also special for the community of Lapwai as Haskell junior Alexander Ellenwood made his return to the Valley after competing for the Wildcats in high school. A crowd of more than 1,300 turned out for the Saturday night contest in support of both teams.