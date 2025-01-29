Lewis-Clark State spring sports ready to swing, jump and run

In his 25th season as the helm of Lewis-Clark State track and field, Mike Collins, sitting next to senior triple jumper Sydnie Zywina at their Monday news conference, said this year’s Warrior track and field team is noticeably fun.

“They’re kind of like Syd (Zywina) — all smiles — and sometimes it’s like, ‘I wish you’d take this a little more seriously and get after it.’ But they do get after it,” Collins said. “On meet day, they’re pretty serious, they’re intense.”

LC State’s track and field and tennis teams are already underway while women’s golf returns to action at the end of February and the men hit the course in March.

Here is a look at each of LCSC’s spring sports. A preview of Warrior baseball can be found in Tuesday’s Tribune or at lmtribune.com/sports.

Track and field

Collins said he has found his team’s joyful atmosphere beneficial to his goal of producing All-Americans.

It’s a goal that shifted into focus several years ago when LC State lacked the depth to truly contend for conference titles.

This focus on all-conference and All-American recognition has led to Collins asking more athletes to participate in relays, which may detract from an athlete’s individual events.

“That relay could be an All-American relay too, which means four All-Americans instead of one or two,” Collins said. “So they do all the work. I just point and yell.”

LC State competed at the University of Idaho-hosted Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow over the weekend.

The Warriors left Moscow with multiple national qualifying results and three Cascade Conference Athlete of the Week honors.

Among those honorees was Zywina of Orofino High School, who in a field full of NCAA Division I competition, was the only triple jumper to clear 39 feet, 5 inches.

And she did it surrounded by her Orofino family and friends.

“I’m sitting there at the triple jump pit, and it’s like, ‘Hey, coach Collins, where’s that blond-headed girl?’ I mean, everybody working the pits was from Orofino,” Collins said. “They’re all taking pictures, and there’s Orofino kids everywhere.”

Zywina said having a large number of hometown fans at the meet helped her perform well.

“Makes it so much better when I do perform good and they’re there,” she said. “Spirits are high.”

The Warriors continue their indoor season on Saturday at the Inland Northwest Invite in Spokane and compete in two more meets before the NAIA Indoor Nationals in Gainesville, Fla.

The outdoor season begins on March 11 at the Sam Adams Classic in Spokane and concludes with the conference championships from May 9-10 in Ashland, Ore., and the NAIA Outdoor Nationals May 21-23 in Marion, Ind.

Tennis

LC State tennis coach Kai Fong is in his 37th season in Lewiston.

The Warriors have 26 tennis players (13 men, 13 women) from 20 different countries.

Fong said that vast diversity came about less by design and more by necessity, as an increasing number of international recruits valued a chance to compete in the United States.