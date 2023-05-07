Lewis-Clark State wins against Oregon Tech; loses to British Columbia in CCC tourney

Lewis-Clark State head coach Jake Taylor shakes Isaiah Thomas’ hand as he rounds third base on a home run against College of Idaho during a game Feb. 27 at Harris Field in Lewiston.

 August Frank

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — After rain postponed the team’s first day of the Cascade Conference tournament on Saturday, fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State played two games on Sunday. The first was an emphatic 14-2 victory against a top-seeded Oregon Tech team that earned three straight wins against the Warriors earlier in the season. The second was a narrow 4-2 loss to second-seeded British Columbia.

Here are some of the highlights from the first day of postseason competition.