Lewis-Clark State women blow Corban out of the water

A tell-tale sign of how Wednesday’s Cascade Conference women’s basketball quarterfinal-round game between Corban and 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State at the P1FCU Activity Center was going to go came in the first two possessions of the game.
After the visiting Warriors won the tip, Holly Golenor committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions. The host Warriors took advantage of those mistakes by getting baskets and were off to the races.
Lewis-Clark State registered 90 or more points for the fifth time this season in cruising to an easy 91-48 victory against Corban to advance to the semifinal round.
“I thought offensively we were pretty good,” coach Brian Orr said. “If you take away the third quarter, we were really really good. We executed well, moved the ball around. And I was really happy with both ends of the floor tonight. I thought we defended well.”
With the victory, LCSC (27-2) will take on Southern Oregon (23-6), 77-64 winners against the College of Idaho, in a semifinal-round matchup at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the same site for the right to advance to the final, which will take place Tuesday.
After suffering a concussion earlier in the season, junior forward Maddie Holm had one of her best games of the year in this one. She finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout who had scored 19 or more points in her previous three games, continued her roll with 17 points and four assists. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander, one of the team’s most consistent players throughout the season, added 12 points and five rebounds. Freshman forward Lindsey Wilson chipped in 10 points in 15 minutes of reserve action.
In fact, the game was out of hand so early that Orr was able to rest his starters. Every player who saw time grabbed at least one rebound and all but one got in the scoring column.
“We got so many contributors in so many different ways,” Orr said. “To come up with a big steal or a big block. And then some of the things you don’t see, like deflections. Our defense is one of the tops in the country.”
LCSC held Corban to just 20 first-half points and the visitors were just 8-for-28 (28.6%) from the field in the first 20 minutes. Conversely, LCSC was 19-for-33 (57.5%) shooting, including 7-of-12 (58.3%) from distance.
Overall, the hosts owned every category. LCSC was 33-for-66 (50%) from the field, 11-of-22 (50%) from 3-point range and 14-for-15 (93.3%) at the line. Corban (12-17) was 19-for-64 (29.7%) shooting, including 9-of-33 (27.3%) from outside and went to the line just twice, making one.
LCSC held distinct advantages in rebounds (45-34), assists (18-10), steals (10-0), points off turnovers (19-10), bench points (31-20) and points in the paint (22-6).
In fact, Orr complemented his team for staying the course despite the game getting out of hand.
“You know how hard it is to stay intense when the game is over at halftime, but I was really proud of the way the girls stayed focused,” Orr said. “We know the pressure every game will get tougher.”
Maddie Godwin led Corban with 13 points and four rebounds.
It was 28-14 LCSC after the first, but Corban tallied just six second-quarter and found itself down 52-20 going into the locker room. The second half was a bit more competitive but the visitors couldn’t get close. In fact, the hosts had a 48-point advantage with 2:37 left in the contest.
“This team is composed and they have no fear,” Orr siad. “One of the things that we have more of than we’ve had in the past is players who can create their own shots. We’ve just got player after player who can do that. Maddie Holm was so good tonight. It’s a really exciting team to coach. We’re really built for the national tournament, we just have to get there.”