Lewis-Clark State women blow Corban out of the water

Lewis-Clark State junior forward Maddie Holm shoots during Wednesday’s Cascade Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal-round game against Corban at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

A tell-tale sign of how Wednesday’s Cascade Conference women’s basketball quarterfinal-round game between Corban and 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State at the P1FCU Activity Center was going to go came in the first two possessions of the game.

After the visiting Warriors won the tip, Holly Golenor committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions. The host Warriors took advantage of those mistakes by getting baskets and were off to the races.

