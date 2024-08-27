AREA ROUNDUP

Three Cougar men earn all-conference honors

Washington State men’s basketball saw three Cougs earn All-West Coast Conference honors, it was announced.

Sophomore LeJuan Watts was named to the All-WCC second team, junior Nate Calmese was an honorable mention and Tomas Thrastarson earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

Watts was sixth in the WCC with 4.4 assists per game. He also ranked 14th in the WCC with 13.3 points per game while grabbing a 10th-best 6.6 rebounds per game.

Calmese was sixth in the league with 1.5 steals per game and eighth with 4.1 assists per game.

His 47.3% shooting clip was the fifth-best in the WCC and it translated to a seventh-best 15 points per game.

Thrastarson stepped into a starting role midseason when Isaiah Watts was sidelined with an injury.

The freshman from Iceland averaged 4.4 points per game, grabbed 2.9 rebounds per game and accounted for 18 blocks and nine steals.

Five Cougar women earn all-conference honors

Washington State women’s basketball saw five players earn All-West Coast Conference honors.

Senior Tara Wallack was named to the first team, sophomore Eleonora Villa was selected to the second team, junior Astera Tuhina was named an honorable mention and Charlotte Abraham and Dayan Mendes were chosen for the all-freshman team.

Wallack turned in the best season of her career, finishing second in the WCC in total blocks (58) and blocks per game (1.9) and scoring a 12th-best mark of 13.2 points per game.

Villa finished as WSU’s leading scorer and was ninth in the WCC with 13.9 points per game.

Tuhina was third in the WCC in an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0.

Four LC Sate women earn all-conference honors

Four Lewis-Clark State women earned All-Cascade Conference honors.

Ellie Sander, Sitara Byrd and Darian Herring were voted first-team All-CCC, while Payton Hymas earned All-CCC honorable mention honors.

Sander earned her third selection, ending her career with a total of two first-team selections. She averaged 13.6 points per game, leading her team. She also led the conference with 94 steals. The senior guard was fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage at 51%.

Byrd is fourth in the CCC in 3-point percentage (41.6%). She also averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She is second on the team in steals with 75, and shot 48.9% from the field which is top-10 in the conference. Byrd was voted the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week twice during the season.

Herring had seven blocks in the CCC title game Tuesday. She led the entire NAIA in blocks this season with 88, which is 10 more than the previous single-season record at LCSC set in 2011-12. She is second in the CCC in field goal percentage (54.8%) and fourth in assists at 106.

She also recorded the first triple-double in school history earlier this season.

Hymas was fourth in the CCC in assists per game (4.0) and had 105 total assists despite missing five games this season. She averaged 9.1 points per game and had 52 steals on the season.