Lewis-Clark Twins, Cubs each claim tournament titles

The Lewis-Clark Twins pose with their championship trophy after winning the Yakima Firecracker tournament Sunday in Yakima. The Twins beat the Yakima Pepsi Beetles 7-1 in the championship.

 Courtesy Lewis-Clark Twins

Sunday was a good day to be a player or fan of the Lewis-Clark Twins and Cubs American Legion baseball organization.

The Twins and Cubs of Lewiston each won tournament titles on the same day.

Recommended for you