Lewis-Clark Twins, Cubs each claim tournament titles

Sunday was a good day to be a player or fan of the Lewis-Clark Twins and Cubs American Legion baseball organization.
The Twins and Cubs of Lewiston each won tournament titles on the same day.
The Twins, the higher-level team, claimed the championship at the Yakima Firecracker tournament, while the Cubs won the Claimed their own Clancy Ellis tournament.
Here’s how it went down:
Twins 7, Yakima Pepsi Beetles 1
YAKIMA — The Twins (12-6) flew out to a 6-0 lead by the second inning and were never in any danger against the host Beetles.
Chris Ricard racked up three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI to power L-C at the plate, while Guy Krasselt pitched a complete game and also tallied two hits and three runs.
Ricard was named the tournament MVP and Krasselt took home Most Valuable Pitcher honors.
“The pitching staff was phenomenal all weekend long,” Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. “We used five pitchers in five games, so that shows just the effort the pitchers (played with).
“Just really proud of the pitchers and we came out and played with some energy today.”
Yakima stats were unavailable.
Twins 330 100 0—7 10 0
Beetles 000 000 1—1 6 2
G. Krasselt and R. Currin.
Twins hits — C. Ricard 3 (2 2B), Krasselt 2, C. Kolb 2, E. Taylor, H. Line, J. Jelinek.
Cubs 14, Spokane Expos 7
Seven Cubs tallied at least one hit, three had three RBI as Lewis-Clark used its big bats to blast past the Expos for the tournament title at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark owned a narrow 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning. That’s when the Cubs piled up six runs and never let the Expos get close the rest of the way.
Tucker Green, Mason Way, and Zack Bambacigno each tallied two hits and three RBI for the Cubs. Brighton Schumacher added three hits and two runs, and Bambacigno also earned the win on the mound.
The Cubs recorded 12 hits as a team and finished strong with three runs in the seventh.
Cubs 040 601 3—14 12 1
Expos 002 014 0—7 9 5
Zack Bambacigno, Ethan Gilmore (6) and Austin Topp. Preston Wurslin, Gannon Poulsen (4), Johnathan Horner (6), Mason Thomas (7), Colton Meijer (7) and Chanler Kaelin.
Cubs hits — Brighton Schumacher 3, Bambacigno 2, Tucker Green 2, Mason Way 2, Colt Kelley, River Stamper, Topp.
Expos hits — Wurslin 2, Kaelin, Trevor Jessen, RJ Gillaspy, Horner, Poulsen, Nate Sander, Jaden Sarto.
Editor's note: For more info and a full Sunday baseball results, see the Area Roundup in Tuesday’s Tribune.
