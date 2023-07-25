Area roundup
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Lewiston Babe Ruth All-Stars 16U softball team went 1-1 in World Series bracket play over the past two days, topping Hernando-Brooksville 4-1 on Sunday before falling 7-1 to Puerto Rico on Monday.
In Sunday’s game, Lewiston started the scoring with a three-run showing in the bottom of the third. The local All-Stars tallied another one in the bottom of the fourth to bolster their lead to four, and Hernando-Brooksville could only muster one run in the bottom of the sixth.
Ashland Schnell earned the win from the pitching circle for Lewiston on Sunday and and Paytland Schnell and Kamryn Lockart both led the team with two hits apiece.
In Monday’s game, Puerto Rico no-hit Lewiston and tallied five of its seven runs in the first inning.
Lewiston avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the fifth, but Puerto Rico increased its lead to 7-0 the inning before and the local All-Stars couldn’t respond.
Lewiston will face JPRD-Westbank at 11 a.m. today in its final game of the Babe Ruth World Series.
Hernando-Brooskville 000 001—1 6 1
Lewiston 003 01x—4 6 2
A. Crisp and C. Barreto; Ashland Schnell and Kirsten Phillips.
Hernando-Brooksville hits — J. Russo 2, A. DePriest (2B), Crisp, L. Cornell, Barreto.
Lewiston hits — Paytland Schnell 2, Kamryn Lockart 2, Leilani Koehler, Ashland Schnell.
———
Lewiston 000 01—1 0 5
Puerto Rico 500 2x—7 7 0
Ashland Schnell and Kirsten Phillips; A. Ortiz-Ruiz, A. Rosado-Garcia (5) and A. Rivera-Estrada. W—Rosado-Garcia.
Puerto Rico hits — M. Soto-Trujillo 2, R. Rodriguez, Rivera-Estrada, Ortiz-Ruiz, J. Melendez, E. Rodriguez-Cintron.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLWhatcom County 1, Asotin County Blues 0
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Asotin County Blues were deadlocked with Whatcom County for the first six innings of a Washington state tournament loser-out game, only to give up the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh, ending their campaign.
AJ Olerich pitched a complete game for the Blues (22-13), while Sam Hall and Gavin Ells provided their two hits.
“Overall, I thought the team had a great season,” Asotin County coach Dalton Stamper said. “I think we built a really good base for next summer as far as the baseball piece goes, but I think the biggest thing that I’m proud about with these kids is that we were able to develop a lot better human beings and really good young men.”
Asotin County 000 000 0—0 2 1
Whatcom County 000 000 1—1 5 0
COLLEGE ROWINGWashington State rowers excel at world championships
PLOVDIV, Bulgaria — Ella Greenslade helped New Zealand win a silver medal in the women’s coed four final, Fiona Elliott led Canada to a bronze-medal finish in the women’s eight and Ilaria Macchi helped guide Italy to a first-place finish in the women’s four B in a series of strong performances from Washington State University rowers for their home countries at the U23 World Rowing Championships on Monday.
The Cougars will return to Pullman to prepare for the 2023 rowing season, for which the schedule is yet to be announced.
WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL CYCLINGEwers leads team, country at Tour de France Femmes
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers leads all U.S. cylclists at 17th place in General Classification standings after the first two stages of the women’s Tour de France, which began Sunday and continued Monday.
Ewers placed 12th in Stage 1, which looped through Clermont-Ferrand, and 21st in Stage 2, which traveled south to Mauriac. She The 28-year-old who races for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank has covered the 169 total miles of the Tour so far in a time of 7 hours, 18 minutes and 43 seconds — 77 seconds slower than current leader Lotty Kopecky of Belgium.
Ewers took ninth overall in last year’s Tour, and earlier this month finished fourth in the women’s Giro Donne, another of cycling’s top-tier Grand Tour events.
Today’s 110-mile Stage 3 begins today in the commune of Cahors and continues south to Rodez.
