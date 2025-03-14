Lewiston beats Clarkston in inaugural ‘Battle for the Bats’

In the inaugural “Battle for the Bats” against Clarkston, Lewiston’s pitching only allowed one hit en route to earning the baseball rivalry’s golden bat trophy and having the entire team sign a purple baseball.

The Bengals beat the Clarkston Bantams 10-0 on Thursday at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.

In the season opener for both teams, the Bengals (1-0) had an emphatic lead for the entirety of the game over the Bantams (0-1). They opened up the first inning scoring three runs, had a break during the second inning and then scored at least one run in each inning for the rest of the matchup and finished the game due to the 10-run rule.

Lewiston’s pitching

Lewiston’s pitching decided the game. The staff only allowed one hit the entire game and only walked one batter.

Zack Bambacigno started the game, pitched the first three innings and earned the win. Bambacigno let up the lone hit of the ball game and allowed a walk. He also had four total strikeouts during his outing.

Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said that the pitching was crucial to the win.

“Our pitchers, (Jayden) Estlund and Bambacigno — Bambacigno from the start (pounded) the zone with great tempo,” Trainor said. “He did a phenomenal job of locating three pitches. The mentality on the mound for both of those guys tonight was awesome. That got our defense settled in, got us comfortable.”

Estlund entered the ballgame during the fourth inning and had a perfect outing. Estlund did not allow a single hit or walk any batter. He also had two strikeouts during his two innings.

Trainor compared pitching to the offensive line in football. He said if a football team does not have an offensive line it is bound to fail. That is similar to pitching in baseball.

“If you don’t have an offensive line, it’s pretty tough to get it going (in football). Same thing on the mound,” Trainor said. “They’re the backbone of the team. The guys going on the mound, shoving strikes with tempo — that plays into our defense and we want to put pressure on opposing hitters.”

At the plate, Ty Collins and Brighton Schumacher scored two runs apiece and Tucker Green had a double.

Clarkston struggles

Aside from Clarkston’s hitting woes, errors were a large contribution to its loss against Lewiston.

The Bantams had five total errors in the game. The defense was unable to play well in the difficult situations the Bengals put them in.

Clarkston pitching struggled with accuracy. It gave up a total of eight walks including hitting five separate players with a pitch.