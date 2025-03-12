AREA ROUNDUP: Lewiston Bengals headline IEL boys basketball honors

AREA ROUNDUP

Lewiston junior Royce Fisher won the Player of the Year award and the Bengals’ Brooks Malm was named Coach of the Year in the Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball awards released recently.

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Fisher was the Bengals’ top scorer on the season. He was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week at the beginning of January after putting up 28 points in a win over Pendleton (Ore.) followed by 18 to help Lewiston top Clarkston in the Golden Throne rivalry game.

Malm oversaw league and district titles along with the first state tournament berth in eight years for the Bengals.

The complete all-League selections are listed below.

Coach of the Year — Brooks Malm, Lewiston.

Player of the Year — Royce Fisher, Lewiston.

IEL Team — Grant Abendroth, Moscow; Mason Hensley, Lakeland; Jordan Walker, Lewiston; Logan Roos, Sandpoint; Parker Bogar, Lewiston; Emerik Jones, Sandpoint.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Hounds third at Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Parker Legried placed sixth among individuals with a 1-below par showing to lead the way for Pullman and teammate Trae Fredrickson was a single stroke behind him in seventh in the Walla Walla Invitational.

The Greyhounds took third in team scoring.

Pullman individuals — 6. Parker Legried 71; 7. Trae Fredrickson 72; 16. Parker Lee 75; 44. Karson Dunlap 83; 74. Brandon Brown 95.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Warriors win match-play draw

BANDON, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State defeated Cascade Conference opponent Southern Oregon via a tiebreaker in the championship round of the Bandon Crossings Collegiate match play tournament, its spring season opener.

Lucas Ortega and Oscar Behle came through with clutch play to force the breaker, in which Luke West, Jaxon Moon, Alex Navarro and Behle combined to edge out SOU by one stroke.

LC State had previously defeated NCAA Division II Jessup and NAIA program Simpson (Calif.).

“Great way to start the spring season,” Warriors coach Zach Anderson said. “We played three solid teams in all the matches; in my opinion we had the toughest road to the championship, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Idaho 10th at Bandon Dunes

BANDON, Ore. — In another tournament played at the same location, Idaho hosted and placed 10th in the conventionally scored Bandon Dunes Championship.