Lewiston boys hoops falls to Twin Falls on Day 1 of state tournament

In the Lewiston boys basketball team’s first trip to the state tournament in eight years, the Bengals met their match against a team that had been there before.

After the Bengals leapt out to a six-point lead minutes into the contest, not much more went right for Lewiston. Twin Falls’ 6-foot-5 sophomore Trey Billings scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and the seventh-seeded Bruins beat the second-seeded Bengals 66-49 on Thursday in the opening round of the Idaho 5A state tournament Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.

“I was proud of our guys, that they didn’t quit, that they didn’t give up,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “We continue to show some resiliency. And we were able to actually kind of give ourselves a chance.”

Junior guards Jordan Walker and Royce Fisher shared the team lead in scoring with 14 points apiece and senior Drew Alldredge added nine points.

Lewiston trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half before cutting the deficit to 14. Twin Falls, making its third consecutive appearance in the state tournament, relied on a 39-7 rebound advantage (14 of those offensive boards) to stay on top and earn the upset.

Paws on the ball

The Bengals began the first state tournament game of their careers with a lot of energy and accuracy. Walker and Fisher connected from deep and senior Drew Alldredge took a pinpoint pass and put it through the nylon to forge an early 10-4 Lewiston lead.

Then, Twin Falls found its footing and did not look back.

Billings grabbed several offensive rebounds after Twin Falls missed shots to provide the putbacks, at first cutting the early deficit and then building the Bruins’ lead.

The lengthy sophomore also imposed his will in the paint, driving down low and running the length of the court after snagging more Twin Falls’ points. Billing scored 13 of the Bruins’ first 18 points.

“You got to pursue it with all five guys, you got to be really physical,” Malm said. “And we just weren’t physical enough tonight.”

Shots don’t fall

The Bengals, used to making double-digit 3-pointers every game and setting the floor on fire with their offense, shot 39% and made six 3-pointers.

Lewiston trailed Twin Falls 18-17 at halftime after scoring just five points in the second quarter.

The third quarter was not much better for the Bengals. The Bruins opened the period with a 10-0 run to forge a 23-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the game.

Twin Falls’ Ty Hess made 7-of-16 shots for 17 points and Ryker Rex scored all over the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and a slew of driving layups and jumpers for 15 points.

Walker and Fisher each connected from deep twice, while Alldredge posted nine points, playing a role in the Bengals’ brief glimmer of fourth-quarter hope.

“He’s really turned it on here late, did a good job of getting to the rack and gave us a good lift defensively, as always,” Malm said of Alldredge. “He’s one of our more physical guys and so it was nice to see him come out and have an impact on the game.”

Down by 24 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Bengals clawed back.