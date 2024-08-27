Lewiston cheer team places 3rd at State for second straight year

AREA ROUNDUP

NAMPA — The Lewiston High cheerleading team took third place at the 5A Idaho state dance and cheer championships for the second consecutive year recently at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The Bengals took first place in coed show, third in sideline and third in pom in addition to their overall third-place finish.

“It was a great day for the Bengals,” said Lewiston coach Heidi Hagen, who is in her 23rd season as head coach. “We were focused and performed the best we have all year. This team had a goal of giving 110%, having fun and hitting at State. I am happy to say, they reached those goals.”

Blackfoot took home the overall state title.

Lewiston’s first-place showing in coed show was the team’s first title in that category since the 2010 season. The back-to-back medal finishes also come after the team medaled at the state competition for the first time since 2017 a year ago.

In total, 35 Bengals competed at the event, including seven seniors.

“It meant a lot for them,” Hagen said. “It was really good competition.”

Lewiston will return to the Boise area this week to support the Lewiston boys basketball team as it competes in the 5A state tournament, which starts Thursday at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian.

COLLEGE HONORS

Hamilton named Player of the Year

Lewis-Clark State sophomore Alton Hamilton is the Cascade Conference men’s basketball Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.