POST FALLS — The Lewiston girls golf team finished first and the Moscow team did not submit a team score Monday at the Post Falls golf tournament at Prairie Falls Golf Course in Post Falls.
All five competitors for the Bengals had personal bests en route to a total score of 321. Mollie Seibly led the team, and the field, with a total score of 69.
The Bears did have a total team score. The best of the team’s three competing golfers was Addison Raney with a total score of 99.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 321; 2. Sandpoint 328; 3. Post Falls 395.
Leaders — 1. Mollie Seibly, Lew, 69; 2. Alexa Tuinstra, San, 73; 3. Taylor Mire, San, 76.
Other individual scores — Julia Brume, Lew, 78; Shelby Arellano, Lew, 85; Aleena White, Lew, 89; Cara Lott, Lew, 99; Addison Raney, Mos, 99; Alexa Lambert, Mos, DNF; Stella Rae, Mos, 134.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston finishes second, Moscow sixth at Post Falls golf tournament
POST FALLS — The Lewiston boys finished second while Moscow finished sixth at the Post Falls golf tournament at Prairie Falls Golf Course in Post Falls.
The Bengals had a total score of 316 and the Bears had a total of 335.
Cody Ray led Lewiston with a 75 and Traiden Cummings led Moscow with an 80.
The Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum won the event with a total team score of 303.
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 303; 2. Lewiston 316; T3. Lake City 317; T3. Post Falls 317; 5. Sandpoint 333; 6. Moscow 335
Leaders — 1. Cannon Steckman, Lak, 70; 2. Gavin Rodriguez, Pos, 73; T3. Cody Ray, Lew, 75; T3. Brayden Latscha, LC, 75.
Other area individuals — RJ Wagner, Lew, 76; Dash Walker, Lew, 76; Traiden Cummings, Mos, 80; Lambert, Mos, 82; Jamie Green, Mos, 84; Miller, Mos, 89; Kayden Orton, Lew, 89; Wilson, Mos, 92; Jayden Estlund, Lew, 95.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kamiah goes 2-0 against Whitepine League foes
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kubs went 2-0 against Whitepine League competition.
Kamiah (6-1, 5-1) beat Kendrick 3-1 with set scores of 25-23, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-12 and beat Clearwater Valley with set scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-16.
Laney Landmark had total 24 kills with 25 digs on the day for the Kubs. Karlee Skinner added seven kills and three blocks and Maddie Brotnov had 38 total digs.
JV — Kendrick def. Kamiah 2-1.
Moscow drops two in Post Falls
POST FALLS — The Moscow Bears volleyball team traveled to Post Falls and dropped two nonleague matches to the Post Falls Trojans and Gonzaga Prep Pups.
Moscow (6-6, 3-1) lost 3-0 to Post Falls with set scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-19 and 3-0 to Gonzaga Prep with set scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-22.
Allison Dorigo had 18 digs, 25 assists and two service aces on the day; Addison Branen had 31 total digs and Jessa Skinner had 10 total kills and Jackie Williams had four blocks.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow 3-0; Gonzage Prep def. Moscow 3-0
Genesee 3, Logos 0
MOSCOW — The Genesee Bulldogs took down the Logos Knights of Moscow in three sets in a Whitepine League match.
Genesee (9-3, 6-1) beat Logos (5-4, 4-2) with set scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-19.
Audrey Barber led the Bulldogs with nine kills on 12 attempts.
Kendrick 3, Clearwater Valley 1
KAMIAH — The Kendrick Tigers took down the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia 3-1 in a volleyball match in Kamiah.
Both Kendrick (5-4, 4-0) and Clearwater Valley (1-8, 0-7) also played Kamiah on Friday and both lost.
Stats for the Tigers vs. the Rams were unavailable at press time.
Prairie 3, Lapwai 1
LAPWAI — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood took down the Lapwai Wildcats in four sets in a Whitepine League match with set scores of 25-16, 26-24, 9-25 and 25-19.
Tamden Pecarovich was 17-for-18 at the service line with 25 assists for Prairie (2-3, 2-3). Lexi Schumacher and Kylie Schumacher both had nine kills, respectively, for the Pirates.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai 2-0.
Potlatch 3, Deary 0
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers took down the Deary Mustangs 3-0 in a Whitepine League match
Potlatch (3-4, 3-4) won with set scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18 and handed Deary (5-2, 4-1) its second loss of the season.
Emma Patten went 18-for-18 at the service line with eight aces for the Loggers. Brooklyn Mitchell went 8-for-8 serving with three aces, five kills and seven digs and Kathryn Burnette went 8-for-9 with three aces and seven kills.
“It was pretty competitive,” Potlatch assistant coach Mackenna Nunes said. “We’re still a young team but when we’re on we’re on. We’re just trying to find the right tempo.”
Deary tied Potlatch 1-1
Pullman Christian 3, North Idaho Christian 0
PULLMAN — The Pullman Christian Eagles downed the North Idaho Christian Royals 3-0 with set scores of 26-24, 25-12 and 25-20.
The team served at 92% with three players — Anna Fitzgerald, Falon Mader and Sophia Cofer — all having 100% serving marks.
Anna Fitzgerald also added four kills and three blocks and Elizabeth Fitzgerald added seven kills.
JV — Pullman Christian def. North Idaho Christian 2-0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 3, North Central 2
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds (1-2-1) girls got their first win of the season — a 3-2 decision over the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane in Pullman.
Stats were unavailable at press time.
Clarkston 2, Cheney 1
Clarkston (2-0-1) took down Cheey 2-1 in a girls soccer match at Lincoln Middle School.
Stats were unavailable at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino ties Timberlake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Orofino Maniacs tied 2-2 with the Timberlake Tigers of Spirit Lake in a 3A District I boys game.
Timberlake (5-2-2, 4-1-1) led 2-1 through most of the second half after an unassisted goal in the 39th minute gave it the lead.
Orofino (2-1-2, 2-1-2) tied the match in the 67th minute with James May’s second goal of the game.
Maniacs goalkeeper Garrett Sanders had two saves against four shots. Thatcher Milchak and Luke Robinson assisted on the first and second of May’s goals, respectively.
Orofino 1 1—2
Timberlake 2 0—2
Timberlake — Haidyn Jonas, 3rd
Orofino — James May (Thatcher Milchak), 29th
Timberlaje — Jonas, 39th
Orofino — May (Luke Robinson), 67th
Shots — Orofino 3; Timberlake 4. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 2; Timberlake Zachary Blansfield 1.
CORRECTION
Sunday’s edition of the roundup led with the Clarkston vs. Lewiston girls soccer match. The name of the event — the Border Battle of Cancer Awareness — was missing from the item.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU leads by two ahead of final round of Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Washington State men led by two strokes over the field ahead of the final round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.
The Cougars have a total score of 543, two strokes ahead of second-placed teams Western Carolina and Loyola Marymount.
Pono Yanagi was WSU’s leading scorer with a 12-under 132, good for second place and two strokes behind current leader, Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt.
The final round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge begins today.
GOLFWEEK FALL CHALLENGE
True Blue Golf Course
Pawleys Island, S.C.
Monday
Team scores — 1. Washington State 543; T2. Western Carolina 545; T2. Loyola Marymount 545; 4. Arkansas State 548; 5. Coastal Carolina 554; 6. Richmond 558; 7. Jacksonville State 562; 8. Wright State 564; T9. Stephen F. Austin State 567; T9. Jacksonville 567; 11. Charleston Southern 569; 12. New Orleans 573; 13. Eastern Kentucky 575; 14. Presbyterian College 583.
Leaders — 1. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State, 130; 2. Pono Yanagi, Washington State, 132; T3. Pablo Hernandez, Western Carolina, 133; T3. Magnus Pedersen, Western Carolina, 133; T3. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount, 133.
Other WSU individuals — T7. Sam Renner 135; T14. Nate Plaster 138; T22. Preston Bebich 140; T55. Ben Borgida 145.
Idaho tied for 16th at Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
Air Force Academy, Colo. — The Idaho men’s golf team is tied for 16th through two rounds at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course in Air Force Academy, Colo.
The Vandals have a total score of 595 — 27 strokes behind first-place New Mexico State.
Idaho’s leading golfer is Dalton Dean. He’s tied for 36th with a total score of 147 — 13 strokes behind Valparaiso’s Caleb VanArragon.
The final round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite begins today.
Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
Eisenhower Golf Course
Air Force Academy, Colo.
Monday
Team scores — 1. New Mexico State 568; 2. Colorado State 571; 3. UC Davis 572; 4. Valparaiso 574; 5. Cal Poly 575; 6. Wyoming 580; 7. CSU-Northridge 583; 9. Gonzaga 587; 10. Weber State 588; 11. UC San Diego 589; 12. Northern Colorado 590; T13. UC Riverside 592; T13. South Dakota 592; 15. Utah State 594; T16. Idaho 595; T16. Northern Iowa 595; 18. Missouri State 597; 19. Incarnate Word 599; 20. Wofford College 600; T21. Utah Tech 601; T21. George Washington 601; 23. Southern Utah 602; 24. Air Force 603.
Leaders — 1. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso, 134; T2. Jakub Hrinda, George Washington, 136; T2. Christoph Bleier, Colorado State, 136.
Idaho individuals — T36. Dalton Dean 147; T48. Joe Sykes 148; T61. Samuel Johnson 150; T78. Johannes Hunsgaard 152; T106. Tommy Kimmel 156.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho currently fifth at Timpanogos Collegiate Invite
PROVO, Utah — The University of Idaho women’s golf team stands at fifth after Day 2 of the Timpanogos Collegiate Invite at Timpanogos Golf Clubs in Provo, Utah.
The Vandals have a total score of 574 — 15 strokes behind first-place Grand Canyon.
The leading Idaho golfer is Emma Kang, who is tied for 10th with a total score of 141 — nine strokes behind Fresno State’s Katelyn Lehigh.
The final round of the Timpanogos Collegiate Invite begins today.
Timpanogos Collegiate Invite
Timpanogos Golf Club
Provo, Utah
Monday
Team scores — 1. Grand Canyon 559; 2. Fresno State 561; 3. Santa Clara 564; 4. Weber State 572; 5. Idaho 574; 6. UT Arlington 577; T7. Utah Valley 579; T7. CSU Fullerton 579; 9. North Dakota State 580; 10. UC Riverside 581; 11. UC Irvine 586; 12. Utah Tech 587; 13. CSU Northridge 588; 14. Southern Utah 591; 15. Tarleton State 593; 16. Lamar 595; 17. Montana State 604; 18. CSU Bakersfield 616; 19. Idaho State 625
Leaders — 1. Katelyn Lehigh, Fresno State, 132; T2. Leigton Shosted, Grand Canyon, 135; T2. Nicole Tanoue, CSU Northridge, 135.
Idaho individuals — T10. Emma Kang 141; T14. Boram Jung 143; T29. Jenna Bruggeman 145; T64. Zoe Newell 151; T79. Emma Heyman 153