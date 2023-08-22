MOSCOW — Mollie Seibly finished the Moscow Invite at the University of Idaho Golf Course with a 77-stroke showing to lead the Lewiston girls to a second-place finish and an overall score of 351.
Coeur d’Alene won the girls side of the meet with a score of 303.
Julia Brume also had an impressive showing for the Bengals, finishing with a score of 88.
The Lewiston boys finished third with a team score of 351.
Jayden Estlund paced the Bengals with a score of 82.
The Moscow boys finished fourth with a team score of 355.
Chase Lovell led the Bears with a final score of 81.
BOYS
1. Coeur d’Alene 303; 2. Lake City 324; 3. Lewiston 351; 4. Moscow 355; 5. Lakeland 381; 6. Sandpoint 385; 7. Post Falls 386.
Medalist — Trey Lambert, Lake City, 72
Lewiston individuals — Jayden Estlund 82, Cody Ray 83, Dash Walker 92, Clayton Lee 94.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell, 81, Gage Schlueter 88, Tyson Izzo 93, Burke Brown 93
GIRLS
1. Coeur d’Alene 350; 2. Lewiston 367; 3. Sandpoint 371; 4. Post Falls 473; 5. Lake City N/A.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly, Lewiston, 77
Other Lewiston individuals — Julia Brume 88, Shelby Arellano 98, Cora Lott 104
Moscow individuals — Addison Raney 100, Hayes Brown, 103, Alexa Lambert 126
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU comes from behind to down Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Washington State women’s soccer team battled the elements to notch a 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Sunday.
For the second time in as many matches, the Cougars had to rally after giving up the opening goal.
Freshman Naomi Clark scored the tying goal in the 21st minute.
This was Clark’s second of her career, and she became the first Cougar freshman since Kailiana Johnson in 2013 to score in the first two games of her freshman season.
Fifth-year senior Grayson Lynch scored the equalizer off of a penalty kick in the 52nd minute.
Lynch’s second goal would be the game-winner in the 78th minute off an assist from Margie Detrizio.
Cougars’ junior goalie Nadia Cooper had five saves, including a big save in the 42nd minute that kept the game tied.
Washington State will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Portland State.
Lynch named Pac-12 offensive player of the week
Washington State’s Lynch was tabbed the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Lynch earned the honor scoring two goals in the Cougars 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Sunday.
This is Lynch’s first career weekly conference honor, and the first by a Cougar since Sydney Pulver was named defensive player of the week on Nov. 1, 2021. Lynch is also the first WSU student-athlete to earn the Pac-12’s offensive weekly honor since Morgan Weaver was selected on Nov. 5, 2019.
UI falls to Washington
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer team fell to the Pac-12’s Washington 3-1 on Sunday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior defender Alyssa Peters notched an assist on a Jayd Sprague goal in the 39th minute. The assist moved the senior to ninth all-time in career-assists with 12.
Idaho’s Sophomore goal keeper Kira Witte finished with three saves.
The Huskies held a slight 8-6 edge over the Vandals in shots on the goal following the first half. In the second half, Washington turned on the gas, outshooting Idaho 12-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Forgach Aguilar named CCC attacker of the week
Lewis-Clark State sophomore outside hitter Juliauna Forgach Aguilar earned the Cascade Conference’s attacker of the week.
Forgach Aguilar is the first Warrior to win the award since the 2021 season.
The sophomore matched a career-high in kills with 12 against Walla Walla during L-C’s season opener against Walla Walla on Friday.
On Saturday, she would nearly double her career-high kill mark by notching 23 against Montana Western.
The Morenci, Ariz., native added 10 digs and six aces in the Warriors 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Timberlake 2, Orofino 2
OROFINO — Orofino notched a draw in its season opener against 3A Intermountain League foe Timberlake.
Ethan Potratz scored both goals for the Maniacs (0-0-1).
His first goal came unassisted in the 17th minute and his second game in the 46th from a penalty kick.
Mason Thaxton scored both goals for the Tigers (1-0-2), with both coming in the first half.
Timberlake 2 0—2
Orofino 1 1—2
Timberlake — Mason Thaxton, 13th
Orofino — Ethan Potratz, 17th
Timberlake — Thaxton, 32nd
Orofino — Potratz, 46th