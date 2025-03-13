Lewiston versus Clarkston baseball game moved to today

AREA ROUNDUP

The first pitch of the Bengals and Bantams’ 2025 baseball seasons will arrive one day earlier than anticipated.

Lewiston and Clarkston High Schools announced that the interstate rivalry game between the two schools’ baseball teams will take place at 6 p.m. today at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, however, the LC State baseball team moved its road series at Corban (Ore.) to Lewiston because of forecasted weather in Salem, Ore. The Warriors will host a doubleheader versus Corban at 1 p.m. Friday.

LHS students will produce a livestream of the Lewiston-Clarkston game and stream it on the LHS Bengals YouTube channel. The Harris Field gates will open at 5 p.m. today.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oregon St. 4, Washington St. 3

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cougars held the No. 8 Beavers to three hits but left the home of their fellow Pac-12 survivors with a 4-3 loss. Oregon State’s Jacob Krieg hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh off of WSU redshirt freshman pitcher Nick Lewis, who had just entered the game.

WSU (5-12) built its early lead off of a three-run third inning in which junior Logan Johnstone worked an 0-2 count to a bases-loaded walk, Ricco Longo and Ryan Skjonsby scored off a wild pitch and Gavin Roy hit a sac-fly to plate the third run.

Four freshmen took the mound for the Cougs as Gavin Derr threw three scoreless innings, Nick Fazio allowed two runs through two innings, Miles Chandler snagged a couple of outs and Lewis cost the Cougs the lead.

AJ Hutcheson and Wyatt Queen pitched a combined 6 1/3 scoreless innings for OSU (12-3).

WSU lost to OSU 15-1 on Tuesday. The Beavers are playing as an independent team in 2025. WSU is a part of the Mountain West Conference this season and will play at Air Force at 1 p.m. Friday.

WSU 003 000 000—3

OSU 000 110 20x—4

Derr, Fazio (4), Chandler (6), Haider (6), Lewis (7), Stowe (8) and Cresswell; Fraser, Hutcheson (3), Queen (7) and Hubbard, Weber (7).

WSU hits — Cresswell 2 (2B), Longo 2, Hartman, Obenour, Johnstone, Roy, Watterson.

OSU hits — Peterson (2B), Krieg (HR), Singer.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL