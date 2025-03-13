Lewiston versus Clarkston baseball game moved to today

AREA ROUNDUP
The first pitch of the Bengals and Bantams’ 2025 baseball seasons will arrive one day earlier than anticipated.
Lewiston and Clarkston High Schools announced that the interstate rivalry game between the two schools’ baseball teams will take place at 6 p.m. today at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, however, the LC State baseball team moved its road series at Corban (Ore.) to Lewiston because of forecasted weather in Salem, Ore. The Warriors will host a doubleheader versus Corban at 1 p.m. Friday.
LHS students will produce a livestream of the Lewiston-Clarkston game and stream it on the LHS Bengals YouTube channel. The Harris Field gates will open at 5 p.m. today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon St. 4, Washington St. 3
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cougars held the No. 8 Beavers to three hits but left the home of their fellow Pac-12 survivors with a 4-3 loss. Oregon State’s Jacob Krieg hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh off of WSU redshirt freshman pitcher Nick Lewis, who had just entered the game.
WSU (5-12) built its early lead off of a three-run third inning in which junior Logan Johnstone worked an 0-2 count to a bases-loaded walk, Ricco Longo and Ryan Skjonsby scored off a wild pitch and Gavin Roy hit a sac-fly to plate the third run.
Four freshmen took the mound for the Cougs as Gavin Derr threw three scoreless innings, Nick Fazio allowed two runs through two innings, Miles Chandler snagged a couple of outs and Lewis cost the Cougs the lead.
AJ Hutcheson and Wyatt Queen pitched a combined 6 1/3 scoreless innings for OSU (12-3).
WSU lost to OSU 15-1 on Tuesday. The Beavers are playing as an independent team in 2025. WSU is a part of the Mountain West Conference this season and will play at Air Force at 1 p.m. Friday.
WSU 003 000 000—3
OSU 000 110 20x—4
Derr, Fazio (4), Chandler (6), Haider (6), Lewis (7), Stowe (8) and Cresswell; Fraser, Hutcheson (3), Queen (7) and Hubbard, Weber (7).
WSU hits — Cresswell 2 (2B), Longo 2, Hartman, Obenour, Johnstone, Roy, Watterson.
OSU hits — Peterson (2B), Krieg (HR), Singer.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warriors to host NAIA tournament watch party
The Lewis-Clark State College athletic department will host a Warrior basketball watch party on Friday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
The Warrior women’s and men’s basketball teams earned berths to the NAIA’s national tournaments.
The seventh-seeded LC State men will face 10th-seeded Saint Francis (Ind.) at 5 p.m. Friday in Georgetown, Ky.
The sixth-seeded Warrior women will tip off against 11th-seeded Columbia (Mo.) at 6 p.m. Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Wins on Friday would send the Warriors to Round 2 on Saturday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LC State to host volleyball alumni weekend
In conjunction with the Lewis-Clark State Hall of Fame weekend on April 25-26, Warrior volleyball coach Katie Palmer announced several events to connect fans and alumni with the volleyball program past and present.
The Volleyball Alumni Weekend Welcome Social will take place at 6 p.m. April 25. Festivities will continue with a meet and greet with the LC State volleyball team on Saturday.
LCSC will induct its 2025 Hall of Fame class at 11 a.m. April 26 prior to the Warriors’ baseball game versus No. 24 British Columbia at noon. The weekend will conclude with a banquet at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.
The LCSC Hall of Fame class includes former volleyball player Anile Clemente, who played for the Warriors from 2007-09.
“It’s an exciting time for the program. We’re coming off our most successful season in 12 years, 2025 marks 50 years of LC State Volleyball and we’re proud to induct one of our own into the LC State Hall of Fame,” Palmer said. “Anile Clemente was not only a teammate of mine, but I also had the privilege of witnessing her incredible dedication to LC State throughout her three years in a Warrior jersey. We are thrilled to have her (and) former coach, Jen Greeny, joining us for the weekend, along with many other alums traveling from across the country. We can’t wait to welcome all our Warriors back to campus.”
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
LC State signs Clarkston sprinter
A Clarkston sprinter will run just across the river to begin her college career.
Clarkston’s Claire Dooley will join the Lewis-Clark State track and field program.
With the Bantams, Dooley posted career-best times of 13.16 seconds in the 100-meter and 27.81 in the 200.
She also qualified for regionals as a member of the 4x200 relay team in 2023.
“Really looking forward to having Claire in our program,” LC State coach Mike Collins said. “I believe Claire is going to be another one of those locals that is going to shine as she progresses through our program. She comes from a great family and is a great student and I have no doubt she will make workouts and training better for everyone.”