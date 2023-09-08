Abundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 4:47 am
LEWISTON ROUNDUP
Thursday marked the start of the NFL season and 12 Washington State Cougars and two Idaho Vandals found themselves on pro rosters in Week 1.
This editorial was published in the Twin Falls Times-News.
Facts and figures
This is the 133rd meeting between the two teams since the initial game in 1901.
Lewiston leads the overall series 83-42-7.
Lewiston has won the last seven games.
The last time Clarkston won at Lewiston was in 2007, 34-21.
Clarkston coach Brycen Bye has coached in eight games and holds a 1-7 record.
Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri is 5-0 overall against Clarkston.
The game has been played on a Friday every year since 1973.
The teams met on Thanksgiving Day from 1915 to 1952.
Lewiston has scored a point in the third quarter in 16-straight games.
Neither team has scored more than one touchdown in the fourth quarter since 2008.
There have been 3,841 points scored in the 132 games: Lewiston 2,392, Clarkston 1,449.
Largest comeback for a victory is 15 points. In 2015 Lewiston trailed Clarkston, 15-0, and won 33-15.
The longest touchdown runs by each team: Lewiston, Joey Walton 89 yards in 2008. Clarkston, Ron Sullivan 78 yards in 1951.
The longest touchdown reception by each team: Clarkston, Jeremy Klug from Jason Emery, 89 yards in 1993. Lewiston, Noah McKay from Tyler Squires, 82 yards in 2004.
Longest punt return for a touchdown: 64 yards, Lewiston’s Brayden Rice in 2022.
Longest kickoff return for a touchdown: 93 yards, Lewiston’s Ryan Skinner in 1993.
Longest field goal: Lewiston’s Andres Nunez 40 yards in 2013.
Most touchdowns scored in a game: 5, Lewiston’s Keeshawn Clarke in 2016. (Two rushing, three receiving).
Most touchdown passes in a game: 5, Lewiston’s Matt Forge in 2003.
Most yards rushing in a game: 216 yards, Clarkston’s Brian O’Kelly in 2007.
Most yards passing in a game: 395 yards, Lewiston’s Colton Richardson in 2017.
Most yards receiving in a game: 164 yards (twice). Lewiston’s James Yochumin 1991 and Lewiston’s Lucky Gaskillin 2011.
Most points scored in a quarter: 35, by Lewiston in 2013 in 50-7 victory.
Most points scored in a game: Clarkston 70 in 1919; Lewiston 68 in 1975.
Deliver the Tribune
Beat the experts, and win $50, by picking winners in this week's games.
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.