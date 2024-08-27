Lewiston’s Valley All Star Cheer primed for Jamz Nationals

Valley All Star Cheer of Lewiston has sent two teams and 47 total cheerleaders to the youth Jamz Nationals, which begins today in Las Vegas.
The Valley Cheer’s Legacy Youth Team and the Icons Junior Team will participate in the national championships — a feat they’ve been working toward since last summer.
Earlier this month, the Legacy Youth Team took home first place in show for their division and second place in pom Jan. 11 at the LHS Cheer Invitational, while the Icons Junior Team claimed first place in show, first place in pom and grand champion honors.
The Legacy Youth Team ranges in age from 7 years old to 12, while the Icons Junior Team includes athletes ages 9 to 16.
To pay their way to Nationals, the two teams conducted a series of fundraisers including a carnival, yard sale, spaghetti dinner, bunco night and a showcase event.
Each team will compete twice over the two-day championship event against teams from all over the country. Day 1 will account for 35% of their total score and Day 2 will comprise the other 65%.