Lewiston’s Valley All Star Cheer primed for Jamz Nationals

Valley All Star Cheer of Lewiston has sent two teams and 47 total cheerleaders to the youth Jamz Nationals, which begins today in Las Vegas.

The Valley Cheer’s Legacy Youth Team and the Icons Junior Team will participate in the national championships — a feat they’ve been working toward since last summer.

Earlier this month, the Legacy Youth Team took home first place in show for their division and second place in pom Jan. 11 at the LHS Cheer Invitational, while the Icons Junior Team claimed first place in show, first place in pom and grand champion honors.