Prep Athlete of the Week: Lexi Schumacher

Prairie of Cottonwood saw its volleyball season conclude with a pair of wrenching five-set defeats last week at the Idaho Class 2A state tournament, but not without the benefit of heroic efforts from Lexi Schumacher.

The senior outside hitter amassed 41 digs and 25 kills in defeat against Oakley, then had a near-twin performance with 43 kills, 25 digs and two aces against Hagerman. Schumacher’s eye-popping numbers caught the attention of the Tribune readership, which voted her Prep Athlete of the Week.

“I would have to say those would be her biggest stats for her career,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, who is also Lexi Schumacher’s mother.