Prep Athlete of the Week: Lexi Schumacher

Prairie of Cottonwood saw its volleyball season conclude with a pair of wrenching five-set defeats last week at the Idaho Class 2A state tournament, but not without the benefit of heroic efforts from Lexi Schumacher.
The senior outside hitter amassed 41 digs and 25 kills in defeat against Oakley, then had a near-twin performance with 43 kills, 25 digs and two aces against Hagerman. Schumacher’s eye-popping numbers caught the attention of the Tribune readership, which voted her Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I would have to say those would be her biggest stats for her career,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, who is also Lexi Schumacher’s mother.
Lexi Schumacher has been playing volleyball since elementary school. She has played club volleyball during the high school offseason to continue honing her craft.
“She’s always asking, ‘What do you think? How’d that game go? How could I have done better?’” Julie Schumacher said. “She’s always looking for ways to improve.”
Lexi Schumacher also plays basketball as a point guard for the Pirates — another sport in which she is an offensive standout, having turned in 40-plus point performances. Gearing up for this winter’s basketball season, she aspires to average at least 20 points.
After graduating next spring, Schumacher is interested in studying dental hygiene while potentially continuing her sporting career (either volleyball or basketball) in college as well.