LIFE, the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education, will be the partner in funding from the 45th annual Seaport River Run.
The Seaport River Run will be April 29, starting at Clarkston’s Swallows Park and ending at Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park. The event is Lewiston-Clarkston’s original family run and walk and is part of the Dogwood Festival of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Funds from the Seaport will be used for impact grants that LIFE awards from kindergarten through high school teachers and classrooms in the Lewiston School District.
“The state of Idaho provides funding for a basic education but it takes more to create the exceptional education that we all expect and want for our children and the future of our workforce,” LIFE said in its application.
LIFE impact grants annually have funded computer equipment, computer learning software programs, robotics programs, books and workbooks for special topics and programs, audio equipment, 3D printers, special events and awards.
Seaport River Run sponsors have annually selected a Lewiston-Clarkston area non-profit, usually one that assists and works with youth.
The 2022 partner was Lewiston Rotary Club. The club, in its 100th anniversary year, received $2,977 for improvements at Rotary Peace Park on Lewiston’s Prospect Ave., the former DeMolay Park. The 2021 partner was Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife, a Clarkston-based Christian organization that mentors public school students, and the 2019 recipient was Second Judicial District’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). No Seaport River Run took place in 2020 because of the pandemic and the 2021 run was a “virtual event.”
Some $145,000 in Seaport proceeds have been distributed to Lewiston-Clarkston organizations the past 44 years.
The 2023 event will have its traditional walking and running routes of 2.9 miles and 6.2 miles. Entry forms are available at regional sports stores and athletic clubs or online at cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
Seaport River Run sponsors are McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat, Lewiston Parks and Recreation and the Lewiston Tribune.