LIFE, the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education, will be the partner in funding from the 45th annual Seaport River Run.

The Seaport River Run will be April 29, starting at Clarkston’s Swallows Park and ending at Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park. The event is Lewiston-Clarkston’s original family run and walk and is part of the Dogwood Festival of the Lewis-Clark Valley.