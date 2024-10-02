Lions’ Campbell will aim to improve 0-3 mark against Seahawks

DETROIT — Dan Campbell has a lot to be proud of, leading the Detroit Lions to success they had not enjoyed for generations.

The Lions won the NFC North last season, their first division title in three decades, and earned two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Campbell, though, has been humbled by the Seattle Seahawks, losing to them in each of the last three seasons.

“You get tired of that,” he said. “You get tired of that after one loss, much less three.”

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (3-0) have another shot to beat the Campbell-led Lions (2-1) at Ford Field on Monday night.

If Seattle keeps the streak going in the series, Mike Macdonald will join Josh McDaniels as the second NFL coach younger than 40 to start 4-0 since 1933. McDaniels did it in 2009 with the Denver Broncos.

Even though the 37-year-old Macdonald is in his first season with the Seahawks, the Lions are well aware of what he can do after facing him as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator last year when the Ravens routed Detroit 38-6.

“The game kind of got out of hand early,” said Macdonald, who was Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh during the 2021 season.

Spreading the wealth

Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, has created a scheme that spreads the ball around to more than one primary receiver.

In the opener, Tyler Lockett had six catches. In Week 2, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a

career-high 12 catches. And last week, tight end Noah Fant led the team with six receptions.

DK Metcalf, meanwhile, used his size, speed and strength to have touchdown receptions of 71 yards and 56 yards the past two weeks.

Grubb was known for using all options during his two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies, and that philosophy has carried over in his role with the Seahawks.